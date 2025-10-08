Carlos Alcaraz will compete against amateurs before the Australian Open. KEYSTONE

In the week leading up to the Australian Open 2026, a mini-tournament will be held in which 10 amateurs and 22 professionals will play for one million Australian dollars. One superstar has already confirmed his participation.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "One Point Slam" mini-tournament will take place as part of the upcoming Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and a further 21 professionals will play with 10 amateurs for the prize money of one million Australian dollars (around 528,000 Swiss francs).

Five rounds will be played in knockout mode. A match is played over one point. Who gets to serve is determined by "rock, paper, scissors". Show more

Anyone who has ever held a tennis racket has probably imagined what it would be like if Roger Federer or Carlos Alcaraz were standing on the other side of the net.

For ten amateurs, this idea could become reality at the next Australian Open (January 18 to February 1, 2026). Although the 44-year-old Swiss will not be on court, the Spanish world number 1 will be.

In the "One Point Slam" mini-tournament, the Spaniard and a further 21 professionals, who will be announced at a later date, as well as the amateurs will play for one million Australian dollars (around 528,000 Swiss francs) in the week before the main tournament.

Concept celebrated its premiere in 2025

The format is simple: five rounds are played in knockout mode. A match lasts one point. Who gets to serve is determined by "rock, paper, scissors". The game is over if there is a service error.

Amateurs from all over Australia will be able to qualify for the "One Point Slam" over the next few months. The ten places will be played in the week leading up to the Australian Open. The final will take place in the Rod Laver Arena. "Whether you're an amateur or a pro, the winner of the final will get the prize," tournament director Craig Tiley is quoted as saying in a statement

The concept was launched back in 2025. Back then, there was only one top 10 player in the field of participants, Andrey Rublev. He was eliminated in the quarter-finals due to a net error on his serve.

The prize money at the time was only around 32,000 Swiss francs (60,000 Australian dollars). Victory went to the Australian Omar Jasika (world number 263). He prevailed in the final against his compatriot Priscilla Hon (world number 95).

More videos from the department