Ambri topples Davos from the leader's throne - Gallery Ambri's Inti Pestoni (center) was the only scorer in the 1-0 home win against Davos Image: Keystone HC Lugano's players received whistles from the stands after another defeat (2:5 against ZSC) Image: Keystone Fribourg-Gottéron manages a late turnaround to victory in the Zähringen derby in Bern Image: Keystone Zug's goalie Leonardo Genoni comes off the ice victorious in the third game after his long injury break Image: Keystone American Anthony Greco scored in his first game in an EHC Biel uniform Image: Keystone Wild scenes in the game between Ajoie and Lausanne. 40 penalty minutes were handed out in the first period alone Image: Keystone Ambri topples Davos from the leader's throne - Gallery Ambri's Inti Pestoni (center) was the only scorer in the 1-0 home win against Davos Image: Keystone HC Lugano's players received whistles from the stands after another defeat (2:5 against ZSC) Image: Keystone Fribourg-Gottéron manages a late turnaround to victory in the Zähringen derby in Bern Image: Keystone Zug's goalie Leonardo Genoni comes off the ice victorious in the third game after his long injury break Image: Keystone American Anthony Greco scored in his first game in an EHC Biel uniform Image: Keystone Wild scenes in the game between Ajoie and Lausanne. 40 penalty minutes were handed out in the first period alone Image: Keystone

Four of the top five teams in the National League table lose. The facts of Saturday's games.

SDA

Ambri-Piotta won two games in a row for the first time since the beginning of October. The Leventines followed up their 5-2 win at the ZSC Lions on Friday with a 1-0 home victory against Davos. In doing so, they toppled the Grisons, who had previously won seven in a row on home ice, from the top spot. Inti Pestoni scored the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute. Ambri's goalie Gille Senn remained unbeaten for the first time this season thanks to 27 saves.

Sigrist with double-back in ZSC victory

The new leaders ZSC Lions turned a 1:2 (12th) into a 4:2 (38th) in the middle third in Lugano and celebrated their fifth win in the last six games. Justin Sigrist, who had only scored once in the first 21 games of the season, made it 1-0 (8th) and 4-2 for the visitors. His second goal was the Lions' second shorthander in the current championship. Nicolas Baechler was responsible for the final goal to make it 5:2 in the 59th minute with a shot into the empty net. It was ZSC's fourth win in a row against struggling Lugano.

Sprunger can still do it

It is not yet clear whether 38-year-old Julien Sprunger will stay with Fribourg-Gottéron for another season. However, he is still good for goals. In the sold-out arena in Bern for the first time in the current championship, he scored a brace for the first time this season. He made it 2:3 (52') and 3:3 (58'), forcing extra time. It lasted just 28 seconds before defender Ryan Gunderson scored his first goal of the season to give the visitors victory. For Fribourg, 22-year-old Loic Galley was in goal from the start for the third time in the top division. He got off to a horror start, conceding a goal after 72 seconds through Marco Lehmann. It was the hosts' first shot on goal of the game. Galley was still able to celebrate in the end. The fourth-ranked SCB had previously won four in a row.

Zug also wins third season duel against Langnau

The SCL Tigers are a good opponent for Zug. With a 4-2 win, the Central Swiss team, which was severely weakened by a lack of substitutes, celebrated its 27th victory in the last 34 duels against the Emmental side, the third in the third meeting this season. Lino Martschini after 76 seconds in the power play, defender Leon Muggli with a magnificent solo (18th) and Fabrice Herzog (39th) gave the visitors a 3-0 lead. After Harri Pesonen (54.) made it 1:3, defender Lukas Bengtsson (57.) restored Zug's three-goal lead. This made it clear that EVZ goalie Leonardo Genoni would also win his third game of the season.

Biel with a furious middle third

Biel had scored one measly goal in their previous three defeats. In the home game against Kloten, the Seelanders scored four goals within 7:12 minutes in the middle third. The 1:0 (27.) was scored by the American Anthony Greco in his second game for the Seelanders. Robin Grossmann (31), Toni Rajala on the power play (34) and Jérôme Bachofner (34) then scored. The 3:0 and 4:0 goals were scored within 29 seconds. Harri Säteri needed 25 saves for his second shutout in the current championship, the second against Kloten, who had previously won three in a row 3:2. The hosts thus prevailed in the third season duel between these two teams.

Turkulainen with four points in Ajoie's win

Bottom-placed Ajoie is increasingly developing into a home power. Despite being 3-1 down against third-placed Lausanne, the Jura side won 4-3 after overtime for their sixth win in their last seven home games. Anttoni Honka scored the decisive goal in the 63rd minute. Ajoie's first three goals were also scored by foreign players, with Philip-Michael Devos scoring twice - both times on the power play. Finnish league top scorer Jerry Turkulainen had a stick on all four of his team's goals. Ajoie had already decided the first season duel against Lausanne (6:5 n.p.) in its favor.

Telegrams:

Ambri-Piotta - Davos 1:0 (0:0, 1:0, 0:0)

6438 spectators. - SR Hungerbühler/Kova (FIN), Steenstra (CAN)/Humair. - Goal: 32nd Pestoni (DiDomenico, Kubalik) 1:0. - Penalties: 1 x 2 plus 5 minutes (Wüthrich) plus added time (Wüthrich) against Ambri-Piotta, 4 x 2 minutes against Davos. - PostFinance top scorers: Kubalik; Tambellini.

Ambri-Piotta: Senn; Heed, Curran; Virtanen, Zgraggen; Wüthrich, Isacco Dotti; Pezzullo; Zwerger, DiDomenico, Kubalik; De Luca, Maillet, Landry; Bürgler, Kostner, Pestoni; Grassi, Heim, Miles Müller; Douay.

Davos: Hollenstein; Fora, Gross; Honka, Dahlbeck; Andersson, Jung; Barandun; Stransky, Corvi, Tambellini; Kessler, Egli, Zadina; Frehner, Nussbaumer, Knak; Wieser, Ambühl, Parrée; Gredig.

Remarks: Ambri-Piotta without Zaccheo Dotti (sick) and Juvonen (extra player), Davos without Nordström and Ryfors (both injured). Davos without goalkeeper from 58:32.

Lugano - ZSC Lions 2:5 (2:1, 0:3, 0:1)

4960 spectators. - SR Piechaczek (GER)/Stolc (SVK), Bürgy/Meusy. - Goals: 8. Sigrist (Andrighetto, Malgin) 0:1. 11. (10:04) Alatalo (Joly, Thürkauf) 1:1. 12. (11:06) Canonica (Arcobello, Fazzini) 2:1. 24. Riedi (Trutmann) 2:2. 30. Weber (Rohrer, Grant) 2:3. 38. Sigrist (Rohrer/underpaid goal!) 2:4. 59. Baechler (Rohrer) 2:5 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 1 x 2 minutes against Lugano, 3 x 2 minutes against ZSC Lions. - PostFinance top scorers: Joly; Grant.

Lugano: Schlegel; Jesper Peltonen, Meile; Aebischer, Dahlström; Hausheer, Alatalo; Togni; Aleksi Peltonen, Marco Müller, Sekac; Fazzini, Arcobello, Canonica; Joly, Thürkauf, Carr; Zanetti, Verboon, Cormier; Patry.

ZSC Lions: Zumbühl; Kukan, Geering; Weber, Lehtonen; Kinnunen, Marti; Trutmann; Sigrist, Malgin, Andrighetto; Frödén, Lammikko, Zehnder; Rohrer, Grant, Segafredo; Baltisberger, Baechler, Riedi; Henry.

Remarks: Lugano without Guerra, Morini, Mirco Müller, Zohorna, van Pottelberghe (all injured), Huska (supernumerary foreigner) and Schultz (sick), ZSC Lions without Balcers and Hollenstein (both injured). Lugano without goalkeeper from 57:31 to 58:19.

Bern - Fribourg-Gottéron 3:4 (2:1, 0:0, 1:2, 0:1) n.V.

17031 spectators. - SR Tscherrig/Hürlimann, Cattaneo/Urfer. - Goals: 2. Lehmann (Merelä, Loeffel) 1:0. 5. De la Rose (Streule, Galley) 1:1. 15. Simon Moser (Bader, Loeffel) 2:1. 48. Baumgartner (Lehmann) 3:1. 52. Sprunger (Vey, Schmid) 3:2. 58. Sprunger (Walser) 3:3. 61. (60:28) Gunderson (Wallmark) 3:4. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes plus added time (Simon Moser) against Bern, 4 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron. - PostFinance top scorers: Czarnik; Wallmark.

Bern: Wüthrich; Untersander, Nemeth; Loeffel, Klok; Vermin, Kindschi; Füllemann; Kahun, Czarnik, Ejdsell; Merelä, Baumgartner, Lehmann; Sablatnig, Bader, Marc Marchon; Schild, Ritzmann, Simon Moser; Levin Moser.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Galley; Diaz, Borgman; Gunderson, Jecker; Sutter, Streule; Rathgeb, Dufner; Bertschy, Wallmark, Nathan Marchon; Sprunger, Vey, Schmid; Lilja, De la Rose, Mottet; Gerber, Walser, Nicolet.

Remarks: Bern without Kreis, Lindholm, Scherwey (all injured) and Reideborn (extra foreigner), Fribourg-Gottéron without Berra (sick) and Sörensen (injured).

SCL Tigers - Zug 2:4 (0:2, 0:1, 2:1)

6000 spectators. - SR Lemelin (USA)/Gerber, Stalder/Bichsel. - Goals: 2. Martschini (Vozenilek, Olofsson/power play goal) 0:1. 18. Muggli (Carlsson) 0:2. 39. Herzog (Olofsson) 0:3. 54. Pesonen (Riikola, Rohrbach/power play goal) 1:3. 57. Bengtsson (Martschini) 1:4. 59. Rohrbach (Baltisberger) 2:4. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers, 4 times 2 minutes against Zug. - PostFinance top scorers: Saarela; Vozenilek.

SCL Tigers: Charlin; Zanetti, Riikola; Saarijärvi, Paschoud; Meier, Baltisberger; Cadonau; Julian Schmutz, Kristof, Saarela; Rohrbach, Malone, Pesonen; Fahrni, Flavio Schmutz, Allenspach; Petrini, Felcman, Berger; Salzgeber.

Zug: Genoni; Muggli, Carlsson; Hansson, Geisser; Bengtsson, Johnson; Balestra; Simion, Wingerli, Vozenilek; Martschini, Olofsson, Herzog; Biasca, Senteler, Künzle; Antenen, Wey, Eggenberger.

Remarks: SCL Tigers without Erni, Guggenheim, Lapinskis and Mäenalanen (all injured), Zug without Hofmann, Leuenberger, Schlumpf, Stadler (all sick), Kovar and Riva (both injured). SCL Tigers without goalkeeper from 59:14.

Biel - Kloten 5:0 (0:0, 4:0, 1:0)

5888 spectators. - SR Kaukokari (FIN)/Mollard, Altmann/Duc. - Goals: 27 Greco (Kneubuehler) 1:0. 31 Grossmann (Heponiemi, Sallinen) 2:0. 34 (33:22) Rajala (Hofer, Müller/Powerplay goal) 3:0. 34 (33:51) Bachofner (Tanner, Cattin) 4:0. 44 Luca Christen (Greco, Kneubuehler) 5:0. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Biel, 3 times 2 minutes against Kloten. - PostFinance top scorers: Rajala; Aaltonen.

Biel: Säteri; Burren, Grossmann; Zryd, Yakovenko; Stampfli, Blessing; Christe; Neuenschwander, Heponiemi, Sallinen; Greco, Luca Christen, Rajala; Hofer, Müller, Kneubuehler; Bachofner, Tanner, Schläpfer; Cattin.

Kloten: Waeber; Niku, Profico; Grégoire, Wolf; Sidler, Steve Kellenberger; Sataric; Ojamäki, Aaltonen, Audette; Meyer, Morley, Ramel; Derungs, Schäppi, Meier; Weibel, Diem, Smirnovs; Schreiber.

Remarks: Biel without Andersson, Brunner, Bärtschi, Cunti, Haas and Lööv (all injured), Kloten without Simic and Steiner (both injured).

Ajoie - Lausanne 4:3 (1:1, 0:1, 2:1, 1:0) n.V.

4826 spectators. - SR Wiegand/Arpagaus, Kehrli/Nater. - Goals: 15. Hügli (Fuchs/powerplay goal) 0:1. 19. Devos (Turkulainen, Bellemare/at 5-on-3) 1:1. 28. Riat (Suomela/powerplay goal) 1:2. 55. Oksanen (powerplay goal) 1:3. 57. Bellemare (Turkulainen/powerplay goal) 2:3. 60. (59:26) Devos (Hazen, Turkulainen) 3:3 (no goalkeeper). 63rd Honka (Turkulainen/power play goal) 4:3. - Penalties: 6 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Pilet) plus added time (Pilet) against Ajoie, 8 times 2 plus 5 minutes (Bayreuther) plus added time (Bayreuther) against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Turkulainen; Suomela.

Ajoie: Ciaccio; Nussbaumer, Fey; Minder, Fischer; Honka; Thiry, Pilet; Hazen, Devos, Frossard; Turkulainen, Bellemare, Nättinen; Robin, Romanenghi, Pedretti; Garessus, Rundqvist, Kevin Bozon; Pouilly.

Lausanne: Pasche; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Glauser, Fiedler; Heldner, Frick; Vouardoux, Marti; Riat, Suomela, Oksanen; Tim Bozon, Jäger, Hügli; Pajuniemi, Kuokkanen, Fuchs; Holdener, Bougro, Genazzi.

Remarks: Ajoie without Maurer (sick), Patenaude, Scheidegger (both injured) and Brennan (extra foreigner), Lausanne without Pilut, Prassl, Raffl and Rochette (all injured). Ajoie without a goalkeeper from 58:25 to 59:26 and 61:28 to 62:21.

