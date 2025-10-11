Under coach Eric Landry, HC Ambri-Piotta is suddenly winning again Keystone

Ambri wins both games this weekend after the earthquake with the resignations of coach and sports director and the vote of confidence of the president. These are the facts of Saturday's games.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Friday, HC Ambri-Piotta defeated bottom-placed Ajoie 3-2, a result that was to be expected. But 24 hours later, Ambri also prevailed 2-1 at the ZSC Lions. André Heim scored the winning goal in the 48th minute to make it 2-1. Tim Heed, last in the league's plus/minus statistics, set up the winning goal and left the ice with a plus-1 record. Goalie Gilles Senn turned away 27 of the 28 shots on his case.

Before this week's scandal, in which coach Luca Cereda and team manager Paolo Duca resigned and president Filippo Lombardi asked for a vote of confidence, Ambri had lost 10 of its last 11 games.

The ZSC Lions lost (including the European Cup) for the third time in a row - after losing four games in a row in September. In addition, the Zurich team, which was so strong at home in the last championship season, conceded its fifth home defeat. In the Champions Hockey League, ZSC lost to Bremerhaven (2:3 n.V.) and Sparta Prague (1:2); in the National League, home games against Servette (2:4), Davos (2:5) and now Ambri were lost.

Lakers on a high

The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers recorded their fifth win in a row in Emmental against the SCL Tigers with a 4:1 victory - and their eighth in the last nine games. Ivars Punnenovs, goalie at Langnau for seven years until 2022, saved 39 shots. Mauro Dufner (1:0) and Valentin Hofer (3:0) scored their first goal of the season; Marlon Graf (2:0) scored for only the second time. The efficient Lakers led 2-0 after just twelve minutes.

Baumgartner and Zurkirchen

In the first game under Heinz Ehlers, Bern won 7:0 against Belfast last Wednesday. Three days later, the Bernese also beat EV Zug "to zero" (3:0). Benjamin Baumgartner scored his second hat-trick in the National League, doubling his goal production from the first eleven rounds. Baumgartner scored twice after 35 minutes: First the Austrian beat Zug's goalie Leonardo Genoni with a backhand shot, 183 seconds later he deflected a shot from Tristan Scherwey. For the second time this season, Sandro Zurkirchen was allowed to keep the Bernese goal. Zurkirchen made 21 saves to record his first shutout. Last season Zurkirchen had two shutouts for Kloten.

Fifth turnaround

At the beginning of the second period, Kloten took a 2-0 lead during a double overtime against Davos. The Czechs Matej Stransky and Filip Zadina equalized for Davos before Valentin Nussbaumer shot the Davos team to victory. For the fifth time this season, Davos won after falling behind. For the second time since the home game against Servette (3:2 after 0:2), HCD came back from a two-goal deficit to win.

Penalty heroes

EHC Biel can shoot penalties. The Seelanders also won their fourth penalty shootout of the season. The result was a 2:1 victory over HC Fribourg-Gottéron. Tony Rajala and Michael Kapla scored the only goals in the second period. In the penalty shootout, Rajala and league top scorer Lias Andersson scored again for Biel, while all four Fribourg shooters failed to score against goalie Harri Säteri. Before the game against Freiburg, Biel had already won penalty shootouts against Ambri-Piotta, the SCL Tigers and Ajoie.

Match telegrams:

Bern - Zug 3:0 (0:0, 2:0, 1:0)

16'322 spectators. - SR Lemelin/Dipietro, Stalder/Nater. - Goals: 35. Baumgartner (Scherwey) 1:0. 38. Baumgartner (Häman Aktell) 2:0. 60. (59:50) Baumgartner 3:0 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Bern, none against Zug. - PostFinance top scorers: Merelä; Tatar.

Bern: Zurkirchen; Häman Aktell, Lindholm; Untersander, Füllemann; Vermin, Kindschi; Rhyn; Merelä, Müller, Alge; Bemström, Aaltonen, Ejdsell; Lehmann, Baumgartner, Scherwey; Schild, Graf, Ritzmann; Levin Moser.

Zug: Genoni; Graham, Sklenicka; Balestra, Tobias Geisser; Stadler, Guerra; Mischa Geisser; Daron, Kovar, Hofmann; Martschini, Senteler, Herzog; Künzle, Tatar, Kubalik; Lindemann, Wey, Eggenberger; Fueter.

Remarks: Bern without Kreis, Loeffel, Marchon, Simon Moser (all injured), Jakowenko (sick) and Reideborn (supernumerary foreigner), Zug without Antenen, Bengtsson, Diaz, Leuenberger, Moret, Riva, Schlumpf, Vozenilek (all injured) and Wingerli (sick). Zug without a goalkeeper from 58:12 to 59:09 and 59:12 to 59:50.

ZSC Lions - Ambri-Piotta 1:2 (1:1, 0:0, 0:1)

11'078 spectators. - SR Borga/Ströbel, Steenstra/Meusy. - Goals: 5. Joly (Formenton, Dario Wüthrich) 0:1. 15. Baechler (Malgin) 1:1. 48. Heim (Heed, Lukas Landry) 1:2. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes each. - PostFinance top scorers: Malgin; Heed.

ZSC Lions: Zumbühl; Weber, Kukan; Lehtonen, Marti; Trutmann, Geering; Schwendeler; Aberg, Malgin, Baechler; Frödén, Grant, Balcers; Rohrer, Andreoff, Riedi; Baltisberger, Bader, Sigrist; Henry.

Ambri-Piotta: Senn; Virtanen, Zaccheo Dotti; Heed, Terraneo; Dario Wüthrich, Zgraggen; Isacco Dotti; Bürgler, Heim, Müller; Joly, Manix Landry, Formenton; DiDomenico, Tierney, Zwerger; Pestoni, Kostner, De Luca; Lukas Landry.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Hollenstein (sick), Andrighetto, Gruber (both injured) and Hrubec (supernumerary foreigner), Ambri-Piotta without Grassi (injured) and Petan (supernumerary foreigner). ZSC Lions without goalkeeper from 58:46.

Biel - Fribourg 2:1 (0:0, 1:1, 0:0, 0:0) n.P.

6556 spectators (sold out). - SR Tscherrig/Arpagaus, Altmann/Bürgy. - Goals: 33rd Rajala 1:0. 40th (39:12) Kapla (Etter, Borgström/powerplay goal) 1:1. - Penalty shootout: Johnson -, Rajala 1:0; Borgström -, Andersson 2:0; Schmid -, Sylvegard -; Bertschy -. - Penalties: 8 times 2 minutes against Biel, 6 times 2 minutes against Fribourg-Gottéron. - PostFinance top scorers: Andersson; Schmid.

Biel: Säteri; Hultström, Zryd; Laaksonen, Stampfli; Burren, Dionicio; Blessing, Grossmann; Sylvegard, Andersson, Cajka; Hofer, Haas, Rajala; Sablatnig, Müller, Kneubuehler; Cattin, Christen, Bärtschi.

Fribourg-Gottéron: Galley; Rathgeb, Kapla; Johnson, Nemeth; Jecker, Streule; Dorthe, Seiler; Bertschy, Schmid, Biasca; Gerber, De la Rose, Borgström; Sprunger, Walser, Marchon; Rod, Nicolet, Etter.

Remarks: Biel without Braillard (injured) and Sallinen (extra foreigner), Fribourg-Gottéron without Glauser, Wallmark (both injured) and Sörensen (sick).

Kloten - Davos 2:3 (1:0, 1:1, 0:2)

6151 spectators. - SR Ruprecht/Gerber, Gurtner/Huguet. - Goals: 15. Profico (Palve, Ramel) 1:0. 21. (20:50) Morley (at 5 against 3) 2:0. 31. Stransky (Corvi) 2:1. 53. Zadina (Nussbaumer) 2:2. 55. Nussbaumer (Knak) 2:3. - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against Kloten, 4 times 2 minutes against Davos. - PostFinance top scorers: Puhakka; Stransky.

Kloten: Fadani; Wolf, Lindroth; Profico, Klok; Delémont, Kellenberger; Steiner; Simic, Leino, Puhakka; Ramel, Palve, Schreiber; Derungs, Morley, Smirnovs; Weibel, Schäppi, Meyer; Rafael Meier.

Davos: Aeschlimann; Fora, Frick; Barandun, Dahlbeck; Gross, Jung; Minder; Stransky, Corvi, Lemieux; Zadina, Nussbaumer, Knak; Kessler, Ryfors, Tambellini; Frehner, Egli, Gredig; Parrée.

Remarks: Kloten without Diem, Gignac, Simon Meier and Waeber (all injured), Davos without Andersson, Asplund and Müller (all injured). Kloten without goalkeeper from 58:04 to 58:39 and from 58:46.

SCL Tigers - Rapperswil-Jona 1:4 (0:2, 0:1, 1:1)

5726 spectators. - SR Stolc/Kaukokari, Obwegeser/Bichsel. - Goals: 2. Dufner 0:1. 12. Graf (Fritz, Moy) 0:2. 38. Hofer (Rask, Honka) 0:3. 57. Björninen (Mäenalanen) 1:3. 60. (59:05) Taibel (Fritz) 1:4 (into the empty net). - Penalties: 2 times 2 minutes against SCL Tigers, 3 times 2 minutes against Rapperswil-Jona Lakers. - PostFinance top scorers: Rohrbach; Strömwall.

SCL Tigers: Meyer; Kinnunen, Mathys; Meier, Baltisberger; Guggenheim, Erni; Lehmann; Julian Schmutz, Björninen, Mäenalanen; Rohrbach, O'Reilly, Pesonen; Petersson, Felcman, Bachofner; Canova, Salzgeber, Lapinskis; Wagner.

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers: Punnenovs; Honka, Maier; Jelovac, Larsson; Kellenberger, Dufner; Fuhrer; Strömwall, Rask, Jensen; Moy, Fritz, Taibel; Lammer, Dünner, Wetter; Graf, Albrecht, Zangger; Hofer.

Remarks: SCL Tigers without Allenspach, Fahrni, Paschoud, Petrini, Riikola and Flavio Schmutz (all injured), Rapperswil-Jona Lakers without Capaul (sick) and Pilut (injured). SCL Tigers without a goalkeeper from 56:48 to 59:05.