Hanging heads at HC Davos after the 3:4 after overtime against Ambri - although this result was enough to return to first place. Picture: Keystone

HC Davos loses at home to Ambri-Piotta 3:4 after overtime - and still regains the lead in the standings from the ZSC Lions.

For the 13th time this season, the leader in the National League changes hands. And the next turnaround at the top of the standings is probably imminent: Davos currently have one more point than the ZSC Lions, but have already played two more games.

The game in Davos was thrilling: Davos, who had won nine of their last ten games, led 2-0 until the 47th minute. Ambri were already threatening to lose again - as they had done in eight of the last nine rounds. But then André Heim (1:2), Floran Douay (2:2), Chris DiDomenico (3:3) and Dominik Kubalik (4:3) scored four goals in the space of 14 minutes against Davos goalie Sandro Aeschlimann, who had won all of his last six games.

Davos remains a good place for Ambri. The Spengler Cup appearances are unforgettable. And Ambri have now won all of their last five head-to-head meetings against Davos.

Bern gives Ajoie no chance

The Schlittschuhclub Bern achieved the expected must-win against bottom-of-the-table Ajoie with 6:3. Waltteri Merelä and Dominik Kahun gave the SCB a 2-0 lead in the first period. In the second period, the team from Jura came back to within one goal twice, but Joel Vermin quickly calmed Bern's nerves with very similar goals at 3:1 and 4:2. And Bern's Alain Graf (19) scored his first goal in the National League.

Although Ajoie traveled to the capital with the reference of five wins from the last eight rounds, they were unable to improve their poor away record (only 3 points from 11 games).

Servette on the rise

Servette's form is on the up. The Geneva team won the West Swiss derby against Fribourg 2:0. The 6:5 victory over Ambri on Monday after trailing 4:0 did Servette good. Geneva got off to a dominant start against Gottéron, taking a deserved lead in the 16th minute through Vincent Praplan and only allowing three shots on goal from Fribourg in the first period.

Fribourg improved from the second period onwards, but were unable to overcome the world-class Finnish goalie Antti Raanta (42 saves). Servette have won four of their last five matches, including the Champions Hockey League, and are therefore in the middle of their most successful phase this season. Vincent Praplan, who opened the scoring, recorded ten points last week: seven goals and three assists.

