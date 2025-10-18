  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mourning in Ticino Ambri's goalie coach Pauli Jaks mourns the death of his son Alexander

Sara Matasci

18.10.2025

Symbolic picture
Symbolic picture
archivio Ti-Press

Pauli Jaks and his family have once again been struck by tragedy. His son Aleksander has passed away at the age of just 26.

18.10.2025, 20:40

19.10.2025, 13:46

The current goaltending coach of Ambri-Piotta already had to cope with the death of his brother Peter, who was run over by a train near Bari in October 2011.

On its website, HCAP expressed its deepest condolences for the "sudden and painful passing of Aleksander, former goalie of the white-blue youth team and son of the legend and current goaltending coach Pauli Jaks".

In this moment of great sadness, Pauli and his relatives ask for respect for their privacy.

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here:

  • These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.
  • Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch
  • Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch
  • Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch
  • Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:
    - Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide
    - Nebelmeer: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent
Show more

Do you or does someone you know have a mental illness? You can find help here:

Show more

More news

Zug - Biel 4:3. The EVZ shakes its way to a home win

Zug - Biel 4:3The EVZ shakes its way to a home win

Lakers - Ajoie 3:2. Lakers approach club record

Lakers - Ajoie 3:2Lakers approach club record

ATP Almaty. Daniil Medvedev ends dry spell

ATP AlmatyDaniil Medvedev ends dry spell