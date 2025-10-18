Symbolic picture archivio Ti-Press

Pauli Jaks and his family have once again been struck by tragedy. His son Aleksander has passed away at the age of just 26.

Sara Matasci

The current goaltending coach of Ambri-Piotta already had to cope with the death of his brother Peter, who was run over by a train near Bari in October 2011.

On its website, HCAP expressed its deepest condolences for the "sudden and painful passing of Aleksander, former goalie of the white-blue youth team and son of the legend and current goaltending coach Pauli Jaks".

In this moment of great sadness, Pauli and his relatives ask for respect for their privacy.