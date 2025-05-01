"It's me who has to say thank you" - Gallery Last time on Swiss ice as a professional: Andres Ambühl Image: Keystone Thanks to a great who gives it back: Children with "Thank you Büehli" signs Image: Keystone Emotional farewell with family: Andres Ambühl with his wife and two daughters Image: Keystone Appreciated by his teammates, loved by the fans: Andres Ambühl Image: Keystone Goes where it hurts: Andres Ambühl also demonstrates full commitment against Sweden Image: Keystone "It's me who has to say thank you" - Gallery Last time on Swiss ice as a professional: Andres Ambühl Image: Keystone Thanks to a great who gives it back: Children with "Thank you Büehli" signs Image: Keystone Emotional farewell with family: Andres Ambühl with his wife and two daughters Image: Keystone Appreciated by his teammates, loved by the fans: Andres Ambühl Image: Keystone Goes where it hurts: Andres Ambühl also demonstrates full commitment against Sweden Image: Keystone

Andres Ambühl skates on Swiss ice for the last time in the 2:1 defeat against Sweden. It was an emotional farewell with his family - and almost a little too much for the evergreen from Davos.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No one has played for the Swiss national team more often (341 times), no one has scored more goals in the red kit (152), no one has represented Switzerland more often at world championships (19 times) - and yet the fans are far from fed up with the 41-year-old Grisons native. The 6500 or so fans at the Schluefweg in Kloten paid homage to him for several minutes after the end of the match on Thursday evening. Just as they had done before the first puck drop.

The ceremony before that was special. Ambühl, who of course wore the "C" for captain on his chest, received a jersey with his number 10 and a huge bottle of wine. But above all, his wife and two daughters, aged three and five, were there on the red carpet, hugging the star of the evening. Ambühl was visibly delighted with the honors, but after the game he also noted: "I'm not the one who should be thanked. I'm the one who has to say thank you."

"Not normal and very special"

This is typical of the down-to-earth mountain man from the Sertig Valley near Davos. He had made the short walk from the nearby hotel through the Kloten forest to the stadium on foot, knowing full well what to expect. "The great appreciation I receive is not normal and is very special," he says. At the same time, he was "almost a little embarrassed" by the minute-long ovation before the game. "I had hoped they would stop after a minute," he says with a slightly embarrassed smile.

His career will last at least two more games, with Switzerland facing Finland in Brno on Saturday and the hosts, the Czech Republic, on Sunday at the end of this year's Euro Hockey Tour. In all likelihood, however, there will also be a 20th World Championship after that before Ambühl hangs up his skates for good. While he doesn't want to venture a prediction, national coach Patrick Fischer says at least this much: "His chances are good."

"Played with Büeli attributes"

They also wanted to win for Ambühl against Sweden. "That's what he wanted." Despite a good performance for long stretches against a strong Sweden, this goal was not achieved. Fischer is not dissatisfied: "We showed a bit of 'Büeli attributes', a lot of fighting spirit, passion and speed." He could hardly pay his team a higher compliment.

The captain once again led the way from the first puck drop - despite his 41 years. "He's simply Büeli," says Fischer, who once played on the same team at HC Davos. "He's always the same, just the way he is. He's at every training session, he's alert, he loves to play. Especially with his versatility, he's worth a lot."

This is another reason why Ambühl's career is likely to be extended by one last chapter next week. His last evening as a professional field hockey player on Swiss ice will also be a special memory for the perennial favorite, who is not known for his open displays of emotion. It was more than just pretty and a worthy farewell - even without tears.