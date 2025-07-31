  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Hockey Night Ambühl's number 10 will never be awarded again in the Swiss national team

31.7.2025 - 21:15

Sven Andrighetto (left) accepts the award for the MVP of the last playoffs from Denis Vaucher.
Sven Andrighetto (left) accepts the award for the MVP of the last playoffs from Denis Vaucher.
Picture: Keystone

Sven Andrighetto of the Champions League winners and Swiss champions ZSC Lions is honored as MVP of the last playoffs at the Swiss Hockey Night in Solothurn.

31.07.2025, 22:37

Sven Andrighetto follows his ZSC teammate Denis Malgin as the most valuable player of the decisive championship phase. The 32-year-old Andrighetto not only shone on home ice, but was also MVP and top scorer in the Champions Hockey League and won the World Championship silver medal with the national team.

Otherwise, the ZSC Lions did not dominate the voting as much as last year, a sign of the extremely balanced and exciting qualification in the National League. Austin Czarnik, the American center from SC Bern, who will play for Lausanne next season, was named MVP of the regular season. Best Goalie was Stéphane Charlin of the SCL Tigers after an outstanding season with his first World Championship appearance as a reward. The best young player was 19-year-old defenseman Ludvig Johnson from EV Zug.

Swiss national team never awards Ambühl's number 10 again

After winning their second World Championship silver medal in a row, the national team received the special "Hockey Award", just like a year ago. Two personalities with many years of service in Davos were honored with the "Special Award": Andres Ambühl and former goalkeeping coach Marcel Kull. As is almost traditional, "Büeli" was voted the most popular player in the National League - for the ninth and final time, as he ended his career with the World Championship final. At the gala, it was announced that Ambühl's jersey number 10 will no longer be worn by the Swiss senior national team.

In the women's competition, the same players won the award as a year ago. Alina Müller from the US professional team Boston Fleet was named Player of the Year, while Frenchwoman Estelle Duvin from champions SC Bern was named best player in the domestic league.

