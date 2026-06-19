American Wyndham Clark leads by four strokes after the first round of the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler is struggling.

Wyndham Clark is on his way to making people forget his outburst from last year—but he can’t quite finish his first round due to darkness setting in

The tournament in Southampton, New York, had to be suspended on Thursday due to darkness. Clark, who carded an eagle and two birdies, still has two holes to play on Friday to finish his first round before starting the second.

The 32-year-old American has already won the second-oldest of the four major tournaments in 2023. What stands out most from last year is his outburst of anger, during which he damaged a locker at Oakmont.

Seven players are tied for second place, four strokes behind, including Spain’s Jon Rahm, Americans Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland, and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick. Rory McIlroy is one stroke behind in ninth place on the challenging Shinnecock course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is only in 49th place, eight strokes behind Clark.

Fog caused a two-hour delay on Thursday. Later, gusts of wind posed challenges for the golfers.