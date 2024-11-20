Lindsey Vonn could make her comeback to the World Cup at the Super-G races in St. Moritz. Keystone

Lindsey Vonn only recently returned to the US team. Now her comeback could come as early as December.

SDA

The American federation has applied for a wild card for Lindsey Vonn for the races on December 21 and 22 in St. Moritz.

Vonn would be the second athlete after Marcel Hirscher to make her comeback after a break of several years.

Until her possible comeback in the World Cup at the two Super-G races in St. Moritz, Vonn will be competing in smaller FIS races in North America. Show more

Lindsey Vonn could make her comeback in St. Moritz shortly before Christmas. The American federation has applied for a wild card for the 40-year-old for the races on December 21 and 22. This was confirmed by the world federation FIS at the request of SRF.

Vonn would be the second female athlete after Marcel Hirscher to make her comeback after a break of several years. Like her male counterpart, she announced her retirement five years ago and could now benefit from the newly introduced wildcard.

Until her possible comeback in the World Cup at the two Super-G races in St. Moritz, Vonn will be competing in smaller FIS races in North America. On the one hand, to obtain the necessary eligibility to compete in the World Cup. On the other hand, her artificial knee joint will undergo its first race tests. Vonn received an artificial knee joint in April.

At the World Cup races in Beaver Creek (December 14 and 15), the four-time overall World Cup winner and 2010 Olympic downhill champion is aiming to start as a forerunner.

SDA