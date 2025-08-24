As expected, not seriously challenged at the start: Last year's finalist Taylor Fritz Keystone

For the first time this year, the US Open starts on Sunday and pays out record prize money of 90 million dollars. There are no surprises for the time being. These are the facts of the first day of the tournament.

For 22 years and Andy Roddick's US Open triumph, the American men have been waiting for a Grand Slam winner. They have plenty of contenders, but in the recent past one of the greats has always stood before the sun. Now at least their hottest stars have made a confident start to the tournament. Last year's finalist Taylor Fritz came through after a somewhat slow start with a 7:5, 6:2, 6:3 victory over his compatriot Emilio Nava (ATP 101). Number 6 seed Ben Shelton had even fewer problems against the Peruvian qualifier and Grand Slam debutant Ignacio Buse (ATP 136).