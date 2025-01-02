Sprint talent Gout Gout is already being compared to Usain Bolt. Picture: dpa

17-year-old Australian Gout Gout is regarded as the next superstar of the athletics scene. He sets standards that even impress sprint legend Usain Bolt.

The 17-year-old Australian Gout Gout amazes with top times over 100 and 200 meters.

Usain Bolt, to whom the teenager is often compared, says: "He looks like my young self."

Unlike Bolt, Gout Gout is not much of a showman, but his running style is similar to that of the former superstar from Jamaica.

"It's pretty cool, because Usain Bolt is probably the greatest athlete of all time, and it's a great feeling to be compared to him," says the 17-year-old. He hopes to reach Bolt's level one day. Show more

The comparisons with athletics icon Usain Bolt will probably not be lost on Australian child prodigy Gout Gout any time soon. His running style, his lanky figure, his poses and, above all, his times - the 17-year-old enchants and amazes just like the young Jamaican once did. "He looks like my young self," Bolt said of the teenager.

Comparisons with the eight-time Olympic champion and world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters have almost become part of everyday life for Gout Gout. "It's pretty cool, because Usain Bolt is probably the greatest athlete of all time, and it's a great feeling to be compared to him," said the great sprint talent. "Of course I'm Gout Gout, so I'm trying to make a name for myself. If I can reach his level, that would be a great achievement."

From South Sudan to Australia, from Guot to Gout

One of seven children born to parents Monica and Bona, Gout Gout was born in Australia in 2007 after his family had immigrated two years earlier from South Sudan - one of the poorest countries in the world, characterized by crises and conflicts. "His name should actually be Guot Guot," Papa Bona told the Australian TV station Seven News. "When I see people calling him Gout Gout, I'm not really happy about it." Gout is the English word for gout.

The name Guot became Gout when he fled via Egypt due to a mistake by the authorities in the Arabic spelling. He wanted to rectify this, said Bona, who originally wanted to emigrate to Canada with his family. However, Australia was simply quicker with the documents. Gout Gout now has a golden future ahead of him there. He is regarded as one of the greatest promises in athletics.

His times are already making a lasting impression. At the Australian school championships in December, Gout Gout ran a time of 20.04 seconds in the 200 meters. In doing so, he broke all national age records, including the adult record. The previous record was set by Peter Norman with 20.06 seconds at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, where he won silver.

Gout Gout: "I'm just a kid"

"These are times for adults, and I'm just a kid," said Gout Gout after his coup. "I've been chasing this record, but I didn't think it would fall this year. I thought maybe next year or the year after."

Gout Gout even put the young Bolt in the shade with this insane time. In the U18 best list compiled by the World Athletics Association, the mega-talent from the state of Queensland is in second place - ahead of Usain Bolt, who ran 20.13 seconds in 2003 at the age of 16. Only the US American Erriyon Knighton was faster, running the 200 meters in 19.84 seconds at the age of 17 in 2021.

Athletics boss Coe warns

Gout Gout is an "outstanding talent", said Sebastian Coe, President of the International Association of Athletics Federations. However, it is always a great challenge to make the leap to the adults. Many have already failed in this respect. The former world-class middle-distance runner therefore warned that the teenager should be treated with caution.

"I like athletics because it's something personal. I like the fact that it is individual and that the results depend on me," said Gout Gout, who is considered to be modest and reserved. He does not speak many words, explained the Australian Athletics Association. But his times speak for themselves.