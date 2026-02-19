The Swiss field hockey team is eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games in Milano Cortina by Finland. Reto Suri sums up the situation in an interview with blue Sport.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you After taking a 2-0 lead against Finland, the Swiss ice hockey team is eliminated from the Olympic quarter-finals with a 2-3 loss after overtime.

Reto Suri criticizes the inexplicable passivity in the final phase and suspects that nerves and small mistakes cost the historic semi-final appearance.

Despite the bitter loss, Suri draws a positive conclusion, praises goalie Leonardo Genoni for his support and speaks of good advertising for Swiss field hockey. Show more

The Swiss national ice hockey team is eliminated in the quarter-finals against Finland on Wednesday. It squandered a 2:0 lead and lost 2:3 after overtime.

"We had the game under control for so long, played so well. Especially when they were short-handed in the final period, when they almost created more chances than the Finns on the power play. They had everything under control there. The closer it got to the end, the more passive the national team became. A passivity that was inexplicable to me," says Reto Suri.

"They must have thought that the team was further ahead or more experienced," admits the 2013 World Cup silver medallist. For him, Switzerland went into the quarter-finals as outsiders, but were very much in the game for almost 55 minutes.

Showed nerves at the end

"Then you get to the final phase and you realize that you could achieve something historic with the Olympic semi-final. Perhaps nerves or mental issues played a part. In the end, there are one or two small mistakes that underline the level of the field hockey tournament, that it doesn't suffer much," Suri sums up and adds: "Extremely harshly punished for an absolute top performance over very long stretches."

Nevertheless, the Zurich native, who played a total of 852 National League games, draws a positive conclusion. "It was a very good advertisement for Swiss field hockey - with the best possible squad we had at our disposal. It was extremely enjoyable to watch this team. That's why it's all the more bitter that it wasn't enough in the end." Suri also recalls that the injuries to Dennis Malgin, Kevin Fiala and Andrea Glauser were significant absences.

Genoni as the basis

For him, the foundation for what he sees as a "successful tournament" was goalie Leonardo Genoni. "He played a huge tournament and was the backbone of the team," Suri emphasizes. No one failed for Suri: "Everyone did their job. Switzerland can be proud of the performance the boys put in."

Nati coach Patrick Fischer can also be "very satisfied" with a little distance. "The team has grown and impressed in many areas. That's why it's bitter at the end because you had it in your own hands," says Suri. But the truth is also: "Elimination is always the last impression that remains."

The 36-year-old is now hoping for an all-North American Olympic final between the USA and Canada. For him, these are the two teams that have stood out in the tournament so far. "They are the best advertisement for field hockey. The path to the title will go through the two nations," Suri believes.