The European Long-Course Swimming Championships are taking place Monday through Sunday at the Olympic Aquatics Center in Saint-Denis, Paris. Here are the most important events of the week for the Swiss delegation.

Monday, August 10: Noè Ponti kicks off the week with the preliminaries (starting at 9:30 a.m.) and then competes in the evening session (starting at 6:30 p.m.) in the 50-meter butterfly semifinals. The swimmer from Ticino holds the third-fastest time among all Europeans this year. The men’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay team is aiming to advance to the final.

Tuesday, August 11: Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Ponti aims to stand at the top of the podium after the 50-meter butterfly final. His main rival is likely to be France’s Maxime Grosset. Geneva’s Roman Mityukov will compete in the heats and semifinals of his signature event, the 200-meter backstroke.

Tuesday, August 11: In the morning preliminaries, the promising Kay-Lyn Löhr will make her international debut in the 100-meter breaststroke. For the 18-year-old from Zurich, who won two silver medals at the recent European Junior Championships, qualifying for the semifinals would already be a major success.

Wednesday, August 12: Roman Mityukov, a man for the big moments, has something to make up for after his disappointing performance at last year’s World Championships in Singapore, where he had to settle for 7th place in the 200-meter backstroke final. Will this year’s second-fastest swimmer in Europe succeed in winning his sixth medal at a major long-course championship?

Thursday, August 13: If Ponti makes it through the heats and semifinals the day before, he’ll be aiming for a podium finish in the 100-meter butterfly on Thursday. He is likely to face Hungary’s Kristof Milak, the Olympic champion in this event and the world’s top performer this season.

Friday, August 14: Antonio Djakovic, a four-time medalist at the European Championships (silver in the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle in 2022, bronze in the same events in 2024), has been plagued by injuries ever since the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The 23-year-old from Thurgau hopes to return to the top. For now, he is aiming to reach the final of the 200-meter freestyle.

Saturday, August 15: Ponti, who placed fifth in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 Olympic Games, has since stopped competing in that event because he finds it too physically demanding. But even without the swimmer from Ticino, this race promises to be exciting, especially with the expected participation of French superstar Léon Marchand.

Sunday, August 16: On the final day of competition, the men’s 4x100-meter medley relay team has the potential to reach the final. However, since the Swiss lack a top-class breaststroke swimmer, the task will be difficult. They will likely have to rely on Ponti and Mityukov starting with the preliminaries in the morning.

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