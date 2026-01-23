"Christmas carols have been playing from morning to night since the first Advent"

Forgotten throwing implements, a bratwurst during a competition, and hypnosis for peak performance: Heptathlon world record holder Simon Ehammer talks about bizarre mishaps, mental tricks, and his biggest dream—Olympic gold.

"The decathlon is an emotional roller coaster. In just a few minutes, you can go from utter frustration to sheer euphoria": Simon Ehammer.

Bötschi asks Simon Ehammer "And then I waited in the garden with the doping inspector and our dog."

Here's what it's all about An Olympic gold medal remains the biggest career goal for track and field athlete Simon Ehammer remains his biggest career goal, despite setting a world record in the indoor heptathlon.

The decathlete talks about mental strength, setbacks, hypnosis, and why visualization is just as important to him as training.

The decathlete talks about mental strength, setbacks, hypnosis, and why visualization is just as important to him as training. In addition, the 26-year-old from Appenzell reveals why he doesn't want to set any limits for himself in sports, how he deals with defeat, and just how strict doping tests really are.

In addition, the 26-year-old from Appenzell reveals why he doesn't want to set any limits for himself in sports, how he deals with defeat, and just how strict doping tests really are. In “Bötschi Asks,” Ehammer also explains why he will only compete in the long jump at the European Championships in Birmingham (August 10–16, 2026). Summary created with

Simon Ehammer from Appenzell is one of the most successful Swiss track and field athletes of today. He ranks among the world’s best in the decathlon. This year, the 26-year-old won the prestigious combined events meet in Götzis, Austria. He is also an indoor world champion, an indoor world record holder, and a European Championship medalist.

Ehammer is also a world-class athlete in the long jump and currently tops the world rankings for the year. He won a bronze medal at the World Championships in this event, as well as the Diamond League overall title in 2023 and 2025.

At the upcoming major events, Ehammer will focus on the long jump: On Friday, July 10, he will compete at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco. The highlight of the season is the European Championships, which will take place from August 10 to 16, 2026, in Birmingham, England.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi met Simon Ehammer and his wife Tatjana at Appenzellerland Sport in Teufen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden. That’s where the track and field athlete does most of his training.

Simon Ehammer, today we’re playing a Q&A game: Over the next 30 minutes, I’ll ask you as many questions as possible. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don’t like a question, you can say “Next” once. Do you rely on your head or your gut?

Stomach.

Sudoku oder Sightseeing?

Both.

Olympic Gold or World Record?

Olympic gold.

Since the 2026 World Indoor Championships, you've held the world record in the indoor heptathlon. Is that why Olympic gold is your biggest dream today?

As a teenager, I had only one dream: to become an Olympic champion. Back then, a world record was never even on my mind. The fact that I hold one today is something truly special. But my biggest athletic dream has remained the same.

The decathlon consists of ten completely different events. What fascinates you about it?

The decathlon is an emotional roller coaster. In just a few minutes, you can go from utter frustration to sheer euphoria. It’s precisely these extremes that fascinate me. And then there’s the unique sense of camaraderie among the decathletes. For me, that combination makes the decathlon incomparable.

Where does the strong sense of camaraderie among the decathletes come from?

Every decathlete knows how hard it is to compete in ten completely different events over the course of two days. Everyone has celebrated successes and experienced setbacks. That’s exactly why they understand and support one another—despite the competition.

blue News Zum Autor: Bruno Bötschi blue News-Redaktor Bruno Bötschi spricht für das Frage-Antwort-Spiel «Bötschi fragt» regelmässig mit bekannten Persönlichkeiten aus dem In- und Ausland. Er stellt ihnen ganz viele Fragen – immer direkt, oft lustig und manchmal auch tiefsinnig. Dabei bleibt bis zur allerletzten Frage immer offen, wo das rasante Pingpong hinführt.

100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, 1500-meter run: It’s often said that decathletes are good at all ten events to some extent, but not truly excellent at any one …

Simon Ehammer laughs.

Still, how do you manage to keep up with the specialists technically in almost all decathlon events—and also rank among the world’s best in the long jump in terms of results?

I think that has a lot to do with my ambition. On top of that, I have a natural talent for coordination. I pick up new movement patterns quickly. That’s probably why it’s a little easier for me than for others to master even technically demanding disciplines.

What's the first thing that goes through your mind after a personal best—"I'm the best" or "I can do even better"?

At first, of course, joy takes over. But after celebrating the moment with my wife Tatjana and my coaches, I quickly ask myself: What could I have done even better? This hunger for success is what drives me. If I were ever completely satisfied with my athletic performance, I would lack the drive to improve.

What actually happens between the individual decathlon events?

On Combined Events MeCompetition in Götzis, Austria (Editor’s note: the most important competition for decathletes aside from the European Championships, World Championships, and the Olympic Games), the schedule is extremely tight. Depending on the event, I’ll eat a bar or make sure to get enough carbohydrates and protein. If I have time, I’ll also pop in to see the physical therapist for a quick session.

"As long as I'm competing at the elite level, I don't want to set any limits for myself": Simon Ehammer. KEYSTONE

Is it really true that you wolfed down a bratwurst during your very first decathlon?

Yes, that's right—right before the shot put.

Do you still do it that way?

No—after all, it’s not like there’s a bratwurst stand at every decathlon around the world (laughs).

There aren't many athletic competitions like the decathlon, where you compete in five events in one day, then go to bed, and have another five events waiting for you the next day. Do you always sleep well?

Fortunately, yes—I'm one of those people who can sleep well anywhere.

Do you have any rituals on the evening of the first day of competition?

The routine is almost always the same: back to the hotel, grab a bite to eat, take a shower, get a massage, and then go to bed.

The events on the second day of the decathlon are more challenging for you. Why?

On the second day, there are two technically demanding events on the schedule—the 110-meter hurdles and the pole vault—which I’ve mastered very well. But there’s also the discus and javelin throws, where I still have room to improve. That’s why I tend to score fewer points in those events and have to hold onto the lead I built on the first day until the finish. The difference from before, though, is that today I know I can hold onto the top spot.

Luckily, both days of competition start with one of my signature events—the 100-meter dash on the first day and the 110-meter hurdles on the second. That way, I can show the competition right from the start that they’ll have to catch up to me first.

Decathletes have to carry a lot of equipment with them—from different pairs of shoes to poles for the pole vault to discs for the discus throw. Do you always keep track of it all?

It goes something like this (laughs ). Most of the time, I don’t pack until the morning of my departure—which can get pretty hectic. Before my first decathlon this summer in Brescia, Italy, I didn’t realize until I was in Ticino that I’d left my discuses at home. So at the competition, I had to throw with someone else’s discs. That’s obviously far from ideal—especially since the discus isn’t my strongest event anyway. At the end of May, I had another mishap in Götzis: I simply left my discs lying there after the competition.

Have you gotten your throwing equipment back yet?

No, the discs are still there—but luckily, Götzis isn't far away (laughs).

It sounds like you're a bit of a slob?

Definitely more back then than today.

"If I were ever completely satisfied with my athletic performance, I would lack the drive to improve": Simon Ehammer. Omega

First the hurdles, then the discus throw—how do you get your body to switch gears so quickly?

We train for this and, for example, deliberately do the hurdle race and discus throw right one after the other. That way, the body gets used to this transition. In addition, I go for hypnosis once a month to reinforce these sequences mentally as well.

What does it look like in your head when you're going over a competition?

When I visualize a decathlon, I go through all ten events several times in my head. But not just in a perfect scenario—I also deliberately include possible setbacks. After all, the likelihood of achieving a personal best in all ten events is very small. It’s much more realistic that something will go wrong somewhere. When that happens, I don’t want to feel like the ground is being pulled out from under my feet.

The more often I mentally run through situations like these, the better prepared I am for them. But this doesn't just apply to setbacks. Even success can overwhelm you emotionally. That's why I visualize the entire spectrum of a competition—from the worst-case scenario to the best-case scenario.

In the past, qualifying for the World Championships or the Olympics was the main goal for Swiss track and field athletes. Now, the goal is to win medals. Do Swiss athletes think bigger today than they did in the past?

I’ve always thought big—and I’ve been open about it. Maybe that’s my father’s Austrian roots coming through. As an athlete, I don’t really relate to that oft-cited Swiss modesty. I don’t just want to compete in the Olympics or World Championships—I want to win.

Your coach, René Wyler, said in an interview with SRF, that you don’t set any mental limits for yourself. What does that mean exactly?

As long as I'm competing at the elite level, I don't want to set any limits for myself. If I were to convince myself that a 9-meter long jump or 9,000 points in the decathlon are impossible, I'd eventually start to believe it myself. That's exactly what I want to avoid.

In Switzerland, people are quick to label you a braggart if you openly talk about having high goals. Has that ever held you back?

I’ve made a lot of big announcements in the past—and I’ve backed up many of them. If you openly state your ambitions and then back them up with results, people will accept them. Let me give you an example: Jumping 9 meters in the long jump is my long-term goal. For a single competition, however, I set achievable interim goals. Since I’ve already jumped 8.51 meters this season, I’m confident I can reach 8.60 meters before the year is out.

"I'm extremely self-critical, and right after a loss, I'm often way too hard on myself": Simon Ehammer. KEYSTONE

Elite sports aren't just healthy.

That's right. As a top athlete, I'm constantly pushing myself to my limits—and sometimes even beyond them.

Is this extreme experience worth it?

For me, at any rate. That's why I do everything necessary—within the bounds of the law—to be able to compete at the highest level in my sport.

You often talk about “we” in interviews—even though you’re the only one on the field in the end. Why?

My athletic achievements are always the result of teamwork. Everything I accomplish leading up to a competition is only possible through our collective efforts. Tatjana, my coaches, and my physical therapist—they all play their part. Without them, none of this would be possible.

But as soon as the competition starts, I’m on the field all by myself. That’s when I have to deliver. My team can still step in from the sidelines if they notice I’m overthinking things. But in the end, I’m the one who has to run, jump, or throw. That’s why I talk about “we” before the competition and “I” during it. And when I succeed, we celebrate the victory together afterward.

Losses are part of sports. As an ambitious person, how do you deal with them?

Better than before, but still far from perfect. I’m extremely self-critical, and right after a loss, I’m often way too hard on myself. That’s when I tend to see things in a much more negative light than they actually are. Tatjana had to learn that, too. At first, she tried to cheer me up with encouraging words. But that’s exactly what doesn’t help me at all in that moment.

What helps you instead?

Just leave me alone. Tatjana knows by now that the best thing for her to do is just listen to me. She's also gotten used to the fact that I get a little louder at times like that—and she accepts it (laughs).

Is that true?

Tatjana Ehammer chimes in: No, that's not how it is (laughs).

Simon Ehammer: Let's put it this way: I'm extremely grateful that Tatjana knows how to handle me in moments like these. After half an hour, things usually look completely different—and I can see everything more objectively again.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2025 World Athletics Championships, you finished fourth in the long jump. Do you still feel disappointed about those medals you narrowly missed?

Not anymore. But it weighed on my mind for a long time during the season. Finishing fourth twice really hurts. You give it your all, and yet it’s still just barely not enough. At first, I start questioning everything: Should I have focused more on the long jump during training leading up to the competition? In hindsight, though, I realize that wasn’t necessary at all. Often, in the end, I was just missing that last bit of competitive luck. With a little distance, I also realize again just how strong my performance was despite everything.

“My athletic successes are always the result of teamwork. Everything I achieve leading up to a competition is only possible when we work together”: Simon and Tatjana Ehammer have been a couple for six years and got married in 2024. KEYSTONE

Why are you competing in the long jump at the European Championships in Birmingham, which will take place from August 10 to 16, 2026—and skipping the decathlon?

I had to make a decision because the long jump qualifying round takes place during the decathlon. Since I’m ranked number one in the world in both the long jump and the decathlon, there was no right or wrong choice for me. Winning this year’s Götzis Combined Events Meeting made the decision even easier for me. I’ve always said that this means more to me than a European Championship title. That’s why I’ve already won my personal “European Championship title” there.

How does your decision to compete in the long jump affect your current daily training routine?

We’ve made some minor adjustments to my training. Endurance training has been cut, and there’s less throwing practice on the schedule. Instead, I’m doing more sprints, running hurdles more often, and practicing the long jump twice a week instead of just once. Starting with the Diamond League meet in Monaco (Editor’s note: takes place on Friday, July 10), there’s a long jump competition almost every week anyway. That’s why the main focus for the foreseeable future is on staying healthy and in shape.

When was the last time you had a doping control officer visit you?

Yesterday evening at 6 p.m.

How does a doping test work?

First, they explain whether they will be testing my blood, urine, or both. Then I decide which one I want to start with. After the blood test, I go to the restroom under supervision, where I provide the urine sample. The tester stays with me the entire time.

Even when urinating?

Ja.

What happens if you've already been to the bathroom right before the visit?

Then the tester waits until I need to use the restroom again—sometimes that takes longer than expected. The urine sample also has to have a certain specific gravity. If I’ve drunk a lot throughout the day and the test takes place in the evening, the urine is sometimes too diluted. So I’ve ended up waiting in the yard for quite a while with the inspector and our dog, who really needed to go out. To outsiders, this might sound a bit odd. But the sport has to stay clean. That’s why these kinds of checks are absolutely necessary.

“As a top athlete, I’m constantly pushing myself to my limits—and sometimes even beyond them:” blue News editor Bruno Bötschi met with decathlete Simon Ehammer at the Appenzellerland Sports Performance Center in Teufen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, for an interview. Tatjana Ehammer

Finally, the famous self-rating test: Rate your own talent on a scale from 0 points—no talent—to 10 points—maximum talent. Dancer?

Three points. With a little practice, though, I could easily improve to six points. I have a good sense of rhythm, but I'm a little stiff in the hips. That's why I'm still lacking the necessary elegance when I dance.

Soccer player?

Five to six points. If I had trained in soccer with the same dedication as I did in track and field, I probably could have gone pretty far.

Gärtner?

One thing. I have absolutely no green thumb.

Koch?

(Laughs) I don't cook very often—but Parmigiana di Melanzane (Editor's note: a classic Italian eggplant casserole) turns out really well for me.

Is that true, Tatjana?

Tatjana Ehammer: Yes, Simon really is excellent at cooking that.

So, Simon, would you give yourself ten points for that?

Tatjana has to answer that question.

Tatjana Ehammer: Yes, ten points.

A life without track and field would be …

… like a life that suddenly lacks something essential. Track and field is much more than just a job to me—it’s my passion and a tremendous privilege. If that were to disappear from one day to the next, it would leave a huge void. I’m sure it would take me a long time to come to terms with that.

Diamond League: Monaco Fri 10.07. 20:00 - 22:00 ∙ DE 2026 ∙ 120 Min Stream on

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