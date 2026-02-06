Vote and join the discussionAnd what are you most looking forward to? Our (not entirely) serious Olympics poll
Marius Egger
6.2.2026
The Winter Olympics are just around the corner - and with them all the little rituals that we secretly love so much: secret cheering in the office, sudden curling expertise or hour-long TV sessions. What are you looking forward to the most? Vote - and tell us in the comments what makes the Olympics really special for you.
06.02.2026, 13:59
Marius Egger
And what are you looking forward to the most? Tell us what you're looking forward to at the Olympics in the comments!