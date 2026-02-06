We commissioned ChatGPT to generate a picture showing a Swiss fan celebrating Swiss victories and who looks like he hasn't left his sofa for days because of the Olympics. KI-generiert/ChatGPT

The Winter Olympics are just around the corner - and with them all the little rituals that we secretly love so much: secret cheering in the office, sudden curling expertise or hour-long TV sessions. What are you looking forward to the most? Vote - and tell us in the comments what makes the Olympics really special for you.

Marius Egger

