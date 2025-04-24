Andres Ambühl in last year's World Championship final against the Czech Republic Keystone

The indestructible Andres Ambühl could play his 339th and 340th international games in Riga on Thursday and Friday. After that, the squad for the Ice Hockey World Championship is slowly taking shape.

National coach Patrick Fischer is traveling to Latvia this week with nine new players for the second-to-last series of preparatory games for the World Championship, which begins for the Swiss on May 9 in Denmark. Seven "silver heroes" from last year are now part of the squad, with more to be added after the end of the play-off final and, if necessary, the elimination of the "real" teams in the first play-off round of the NHL.

Andres Ambühl will once again take center stage. At the age of 41, he has already retired from HC Davos, but the tireless Grisons native would love to extend his career by a few more weeks. "If I'm called up, I definitely want to be part of it," he said immediately after being eliminated in the playoff semi-final.

In Davos, Ambühl was bid farewell two weeks ago.

Ambühl ahead of his 20th World Championship

Like the other silver medallists from last year, Patrick Fischer wants to give Ambühl the chance to force his way into the line-up - and in view of the strong playoffs, the perennial favorite and natural team leader can have real hopes of a 20th World Championship. He already holds the world record for the most World Cup appearances and international matches.

After two wins each against Slovakia in Herisau and France in Marseille, the national team will continue its preparations in Riga on Thursday and Friday (both at 18:30). They will face the hosts Latvia twice in the 2023 World Championship venue. In addition to Ambühl, eight more players from the playoff semi-finalists Davos and Fribourg-Gottéron have joined the team compared to the first two weeks of preparation, while eight of them had to leave.

Fischer is probably hoping that the playoff final between the ZSC Lions and Lausanne will not go to a seventh game, but will end this week. After that, there is not much time left until the first World Championship game in Herning and the final rematch against the Czech Republic. After the convincing performances against Slovakia and the mixed results against France, things are now starting to get serious.

Only a few of the players currently in the squad have their place at the World Championships secured, and it is now time to make a strong case for their participation in the title fights. A few key players from the play-off finalists will join the team if they are still fit.

Few NHL reinforcements to be expected

The reinforcements from North America this year, on the other hand, are rather meagre. Roman Josi is unlikely to be available after his concussion, as is Jonas Siegenthaler. Pius Suter and Philipp Kuraschew have expiring contracts, meaning that participation in the World Championship is hardly realistic for insurance reasons. That leaves Janis Moser, Kevin Fiala, Nino Niederreiter, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. With the exception of the New Jersey Devils with Hischier and Meier, however, all of the Swiss teams are favorites for the playoff round of 16, which began on the Easter weekend.

The absence of Josi and Niederreiter in particular would be bad news for Patrick Fischer. Together with goalie Reto Berra (absent this time with an injury), they have been the constants and have been part of all three World Championship silver medals in the modern era (2013, 2018, 2024). After all, Fischer can still count on the tireless showpiece Andres Ambühl one last time.