WTA Indian Wells Andreyeva also wins in Indian Wells

SDA

16.3.2025 - 21:55

The 17-year-old Mirra Andreyeva is on a roll
The 17-year-old Mirra Andreyeva is on a roll
Keystone

Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 11) is making tennis history. The 17-year-old Russian is the first player to win two WTA 1000 tournaments in a row.

Keystone-SDA

16.03.2025, 21:55

After her triumph in Dubai in February, Andreyeva was also unbeatable in Indian Wells. In the final, she beat the Belarusian world number one Aryna Sabalenka 2:6, 4:6, 6:3. She converted the first match point after 2:06 hours with a cracking forehand. After losing the first set, she took Sabalenka's serve four times.

In the semi-final, Andreyeva had the upper hand against Poland's Iga Swiatek, the world No. 2. She had already achieved this in the quarter-finals in Dubai.

