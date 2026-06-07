At the age of 19, Mirra Andreyeva is a Grand Slam winner. In Paris, the Russian played to her huge potential for the first time. Also because she has Roger Federer on her mind.

In her victory speech after her convincing 6:3, 6:2 victory over Maja Chwalinska in the final, Mirra Andreyeva thanks... herself. It's a trademark that she once started as a joke to make the spectators laugh. "I wanted people to see how funny I am and how much humor I have," she says with a laugh. But then she realized: "Why shouldn't I thank myself? After all, it's me who does the work. I'm the one who feels the nerves. So I realized that it's important to thank myself."

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The 19-year-old Andreyeva from Krasnoyarsk in Siberia is no ordinary tennis player. At the age of 15, she was already considered a real prodigy. She found her way to Cannes via Moscow and from 2022 will be training at the academy in the south of France where compatriot Daniil Medvedev grew up. Wimbledon round of 16 at 16, French Open semi-final at 17, in the top ten for the first time at 18 - the rise has been steady, if perhaps not quite as fast as some thought.

Success with Conchita Martinez

Andreyeva took an important step two years ago when she signed Conchita Martinez. The Spaniard lost to Mary Pierce in the French Open final 26 years ago, but triumphed at Wimbledon in 1994 and had already coached Garbiñe Muguruza to two Grand Slam titles. She is not always easy, Martinez reveals about her protégé. She doesn't want to go into detail. "But there are days when it's difficult. Her attitude is difficult." An assessment that Andreyeva certainly shares. "But her potential is huge," says Martinez. "And she can improve everywhere."

The huge amount of attention she has received since her early years doesn't bother her, on the contrary. "I like being on social media," assures the Russian. However, she has gone through a maturing process, as the last twelve months have shown. Last year in Paris, she was the heavy favorite to lose in the quarter-finals to French outsider Loïs Boisson, the world number 361. This spring, her hard court season is not going so well either, but she is playing consistently well on clay. And this time she also has her nerves under control.

Grand Slam titles are addictive

Working with a psychologist has helped Andreyeva. "What you can choose for yourself is how you go onto the court, who you are," she learned, for example. "And I've decided that I'm a fighter." The teenager then reveals another amazing secret to her success. She has watched many matches of Roger Federer, of whom she is a big fan. "Of course I'll never have his aura, nobody will. But I really wanted to be like him on the court. Not look frustrated, but always show my best side and fight." That's also much nicer for people.

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This works to perfection in Paris. Andreyeva only lost a set to Marina Bassols in the second round, but won 3:6, 6:1, 6:1, after which she was unstoppable. In the following five matches - including the round of 16 against Jil Teichmann - she only lost a total of 23 games. And that makes you want more. "This thing (Grand Slam victories) is a bit addictive," she says. "I'll do my best to experience it a second time." At least.