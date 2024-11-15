Andri Ragettli on Tour is back! The freestyle skier from Graubünden takes us on his travels and sporting adventures of the past summer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Friday sees the start of the new season of Andri Ragettli on Tour. This time, the exceptional talent from Graubünden takes us on his travels and adventures of the past summer.

In conversation with Claudia Lässer, Ragettli explains why he doesn't need that much courage for his daring tricks.

In conversation with Claudia Lässer, Ragettli explains why he doesn't need that much courage for his daring tricks. Show more

On Friday, November 15, the time has come: Andri Ragettli on Tour enters its 6th season and offers exclusive insights into the life of the freestyle skier from Graubünden. This time, Ragettli takes us on his travels and adventures of the past summer - and once again amazes us with his daring tricks. But where does this exceptional skier find the courage to do them?

As Ragettli explains in the talk on "Lässer", regular training gives him the confidence he needs. "For me, slacklining is like walking up and down stairs. It's quite easy for me," says the 26-year-old, adding: "Nothing has ever happened because I can calculate what I can and can't do."

Ragettli does not believe that as a freestyle skier he has and needs more courage than others. Because even if it may look different to fans and spectators, the Grisons native is always clear: "I certainly don't do anything that I'm afraid of."

The whole show in the video

Stream from 8 p.m.: The premiere of the 6th season of Andri Ragettli on Tour