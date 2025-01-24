Andri Ragettli is "on tour" again. In an interview with blue Sport, the freeskier from Graubünden reveals why he thinks he has a good chance at the X-Games in Aspen and what he learned from his faux pas in Laax.

Jan Arnet

Spectacular jumps over jumps and off bridges are Andri Ragettli's trademark. The freeskier from Graubünden is not only the overall World Cup winner in slopestyle (2017/18) and currently in big air, but also a social media star.

blue Sport has been following Ragettli up close for years and documenting his career in the series "Andri Ragettli on Tour". The sixth season is currently running, and the episode "Eiskalte Abenteuer" can be seen on TV this Friday - from 18:45 on blue Sport or from 22:35 on free TV on blue Zoom.

In an interview with blue Sport, Ragettli talks about the upcoming X-Games in Aspen, his future career and the Alpine Ski World Cup.

Andri Ragettli, you have once again been invited to the X-Games, which are taking place this weekend. That's not a matter of course. How important is participating in Aspen to you?

It's a mega privilege. I've always been invited over the last ten years, which also shows a certain consistency. Only eight to ten people are invited. That means you always have to prove yourself. That's why it's a huge honor to be here again.

You're competing in the slopestyle. What's involved?

The format at the X-Games has been adapted. There are two runs, five out of ten starters are eliminated, then there are two more runs. That plays into my hands because you have to show a certain consistency. If I ride well and land my tricks well, anything is definitely possible.

Does the course also play into your hands?

The course is rather simple this year. It just has three rails and three kickers. It's also been more creative and therefore more difficult for us riders.

Andri Ragettli is also showing his skills this season. Keystone

You've stood on the podium once so far this season. You've always been at the front, but anyone who knows you knows that you always want to win. How satisfied are you with how the season has gone so far?

I've always driven very well. Sometimes I just missed out on a podium finish. Once I probably should have been on the podium, the judges were a bit harsh. Last week in Laax I was skiing really well, but then made a small mistake. Without this mistake, I would certainly have finished on the podium. But that's the way it is sometimes, things don't always go the way you want them to. But the way I ski and withstand the pressure is actually great.

Something strange happened to you in Laax. You got stuck on the binding and couldn't do the trick as you wanted. What was going through your mind?

That's never happened to me before. It's really annoying that it happened on a competition run - in Laax, on the first run in the final. Everything was going perfectly, but then the strap of my glove got caught on my ski boot. I wanted to open up, finish the trick and get ready to land, but I couldn't because my hand was tied to the ski boot.

That's when the crucial points were lost.

My knee hit me in the face and I couldn't land cleanly. That cost me the podium. It was really annoying, but it also taught me a lesson: I'll definitely never have straps like that on my gloves again (laughs).

At 26, you are already a veteran in your sport. How do you see the next few years and the next generation in freeskiing?

In freeskiing, you have to get better every year. The youngsters are obviously pushing themselves, but they don't have the experience that I have. Especially in slopestyle, you also have to be tactical and think about what you show. I think I'm still doing well and I'm planning on doing it for a few more years.

The big highlight of the season is coming up in March with the Freestyle World Championships in the Engadin. Is that already in the back of your mind?

To be honest: No. But of course I'm really looking forward to the home World Championships in Corvatsch. That will be cool. But at the moment I'm fully focused on the next competition. All I can think about at the moment is what I want to show at the X-Games.

Finally, a little detour into alpine ski racing. What is your podium prediction for the downhill on Saturday in Kitzbühel?

(ponders) Dude, I have no idea. I probably only know Odermatt, then it stops (laughs). I can't even name two other good downhill skiers. The Frenchman crashed (Cyprien Sarrazin, ed.), I know that, and (Aleksander Aamodt) Kilde isn't at the start either. So it's clear: Odi in 1st place!

Andri Ragettli on tour