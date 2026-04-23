After a wild collision with teammate Balcers, Sven Andrighetto is out for the ZSC Lions' decisive playoff games. Now the forward is back with the national team and wants to be fit again by the start of the World Cup.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the third playoff game with the ZSC Lions, Sven Andrighetto had an unfortunate collision with Rudolph Balcers and is out for the rest of the club season with a concussion.

Andrighetto is now back with the national team and talks about the collision in Biel.

The big goal for the ZSC forward is the home World Championship, which begins with the game against the USA on May 15. "I'm very positive that things will get back to normal in the next few weeks," says Andrighetto. Show more

"Thanks for asking," says Sven Andrighetto when he is asked about his state of health in a media round at the Tissot Arena in Biel. Before that, the national team forward, who has been struggling with the consequences of a concussion since the end of March, is bombarded with questions from the numerous journalists present, mainly about Patrick Fischer's dismissal.

"We get the hype too. Nevertheless, we have a World Cup to prepare for," emphasizes Andrighetto. For the ZSC star, it's a race against time. "I'm on a good path. I had a concussion, that's never easy. You take it day by day and try to improve," says Andrighetto, who collided violently with teammate Rudolfs Balcers in the third playoff game against Lugano.

"I knew nothing more"

But Andrighetto is not making any accusations. "Things happen quickly in ice hockey, it went badly. I'm not angry with him, of course he's apologized and doesn't feel good. But he didn't do it on purpose," said the 33-year-old, who was then taken off the ice in a daze. "I was out for a moment and didn't remember anything. It was an unusual situation and scary. When I looked it up on TV, it felt like I was watching someone else."

The test matches against Hungary in Biel (Thursday and Friday) come too soon for Andrighetto. It remains to be seen when he will return and whether it will be enough for the World Cup opener. But Andrigehtto is grateful to the medical teams at ZSC and in the national team.

"They support me and give me the best opportunities. Also Jan Cadieux, who allows me to come this week and not yet participate fully in team training," says the goal-scorer. "That helps a lot and I'm very positive that things will get back to normal in the next few weeks."

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