Théo Rochette impresses in the 9:0 win against Austria with two goals and an assist. Nati teammate Sven Andrighetto praises the two-goal scorer in the highest terms in an interview with blue Sport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For Swiss head coach Jan Cadieux, the focus is always on the team and not on individual players. Nevertheless, it is worth taking a closer look at Théo Rochette after the gala against Austria. The 24-year-old striker from Lausanne got on the scoresheet for the first time in his first World Cup in his fourth game, and did so twice, which could be a liberating blow for him. After all, he is not intended for a defensive role, but rather to make his mark with his offensive qualities.

Accordingly, Cadieux initially used him alongside NHL stars Timo Meier and Nico Hischier at the home World Championships. However, he didn't manage more than one assist in the first two games and lost his place on the first line to Attilio Biasca in the third game. It's quite possible that he would have been the 13th forward against the Austrians, but because Pius Suter is slightly injured, Rochette moved to the side of Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto.

Praise for the line mates

Was the first World Cup goal a relief? "For a player like me, it's good to score. It gave me confidence for the rest of the game." He says of his line mates: "It's hard not to feel comfortable next to them. They have an exceptional overview of the game, but they're also good people."

The appreciation is mutual. "Théo is an incredibly talented young player. He's the future of Swiss ice hockey, but he's already here. It's fun to play with him and we're super happy that he was able to score his first two World Championship goals," says teammate Andrighetto, praising the double-goal scorer in an interview with blue Sport.

Born in Neuchâtel, Théo Rochette was regarded as a great talent and seemed to have a bright future ahead of him. The son of former top referee Stéphane Rochette, who was born in Canada, was even allowed to play in an international tournament with the maple leaf on his chest in November 2018. He was also playing in North America at the time, having moved from Lausanne to Chicoutimi the summer before.

Impressive numbers in the National League

He played a total of five seasons in the QMJHL junior league, mostly with the Québec Remparts, with whom he won the prestigious Memorial Cup as captain in 2023, scoring an incredible 49 goals and 84 assists in 87 games that season. To his great disappointment, however, he was never drafted by an NHL team, which was not easy for him to come to terms with.

After his triumph with the Remparts, Théo Rochette returned to Lausanne and played against men for the first time. In his very first season in the National League, he impressed with 39 points (16 goals) in 66 games. He now has 66 goals and 71 assists in 176 games in Switzerland's top league, which is more than respectable.

However, it is no coincidence that Rochette is making his first appearance at a World Cup, as he still has a few shortcomings when playing without the glass. But with performances like the one against Austria, he is gaining points. Perhaps he has now also hit the jackpot internationally and his NHL dream could become a reality after all, despite his contract with Lausanne until 2031.

You might also be interested in this