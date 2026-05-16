Pius Suter (left), Sven Andrighetto (center) and Denis Malgin get along flawlessly. Keystone

Switzerland's 3:1 victory in the World Cup opener against the defending champions USA is a strong statement after the turmoil surrounding the team. The prospects look promising.

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When the most successful coach in the history of Swiss ice hockey is let go 30 days before the start of the home World Championship - Patrick Fischer was felled by a forged Covid certificate - it is more than suboptimal. There were many discussions within the team before this issue was closed internally and the team looked to the future.

Cadieux enjoyed every moment

Nevertheless, the hotly debated "Fischer affair" hung over the team like a sword of Damocles, which is why the first game was all the more important, especially for Jan Cadieux, who had been promoted from assistant to head coach. And because defending champions USA showed whether the team was ready for the big challenge.

The Swiss were, leading 2:0 after twelve minutes and largely in control of the game thereafter. It was a victory for the team, said Cadieux, who thought about his family for a few minutes before going to the bench. Afterwards, he "enjoyed every moment. I just loved the way the team played. It made my job a little easier. We have four lines with different roles and each one really delivered what we expected from them. I saw a lot of players sacrificing themselves for the team. That's the most important thing."

A trio that harmonizes

The first two goals were scored by Pius Suter (3rd) and Sven Andrighetto, who together with Denis Malgin form a ZSC forward line, so to speak. Although the former is now under contract in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues, he also played for the Lions in the National League and before that as a junior player. The trio harmonize perfectly.

"The other two know where each other are anyway, and I try to fill the gaps," explains Suter. "Ultimately, the legs have to be moved, and the rest comes pretty much on its own." Commenting on the game, he said: "It was a great atmosphere. We played well both offensively and defensively. We were flying in the first ten minutes. We play for each other, you can see that. We can have a lot of success like that."

Andrighetto had "no idea" before the game what it would be like. "The atmosphere inspired us. I simply had a lot of fun playing here and felt no pressure at all."

The Swiss continue their campaign against Latvia on Saturday. Rudolfs Balcers, who is also under contract with ZSC, will captain the Baltic team. On March 25, in the third quarter-final game against Lugano, Balcers collided with Andrighetto in such an unfortunate way that the latter suffered a concussion and only made his comeback last Sunday in the 6:1 win against the Czech Republic as part of the Euro Hockey Tour - scoring a goal and an assist, just like against the USA.

"I feel very good, it wasn't as if I hadn't done anything for seven weeks. I was able to train," said Andrighetto. "But it was certainly a good start that we can build on." On the duel with Balcers, he said: "We haven't looked too far ahead to Latvia yet, we don't want to look too far ahead." Cadieux added: "We know that tomorrow will be even more difficult."

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