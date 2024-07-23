Andy Murray will play his last tournament in Paris. Imago

It has been hinted at, now it's official: Andy Murray will play his last tournament at the Olympic Games in Paris. The Brit announced this on his Instragram channel.

Martin Abgottspon

"Arrived in Paris for my very last tennis tournament. Representing my country has been the most memorable few weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to be able to do so one last time," Murray wrote.

The 37-year-old Scot is regarded as one of the greatest British athletes of all time. He was Olympic singles champion in 2012 and 2016, won three Grand Slam tournaments and spent 41 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

However, the last five years have been characterized by many injuries. In 2019, Murray announced his retirement at the Australian Open because he was suffering too much from hip pain. After an operation, he returned to the tour with an artificial hip joint. However, the current number 121 in the rankings was never able to repeat his earlier performances.