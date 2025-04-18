  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Boxing instead of theater" Angelo Peña can defend his WBO Intercontinental title

Jan Arnet

18.4.2025

Unbeatable on Good Friday: Angelo Peña.
Unbeatable on Good Friday: Angelo Peña.
Keystone

On Good Friday, Bern's Stadttheater was transformed into a boxing arena as Angelo Peña defended his WBO Intercontinental title with a victory on points against Frenchman Karim Guerfi.

18.04.2025, 22:25

18.04.2025, 23:54

On Good Friday, Bern's Stadttheater was transformed into a glamorous boxing arena for the fifth time. In the main fight, professional boxer Angelo Peña from Bern successfully defended his WBO Intercontinental title against former European champion Karim Guerfi (France). Peña won after his opponent gave up. Before that, young Swiss fighter Félix Meier fought Yaya Kone (Italy) and won on points.