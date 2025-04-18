Unbeatable on Good Friday: Angelo Peña. Keystone

On Good Friday, Bern's Stadttheater was transformed into a boxing arena as Angelo Peña defended his WBO Intercontinental title with a victory on points against Frenchman Karim Guerfi.

Jan Arnet

On Good Friday, Bern's Stadttheater was transformed into a glamorous boxing arena for the fifth time. In the main fight, professional boxer Angelo Peña from Bern successfully defended his WBO Intercontinental title against former European champion Karim Guerfi (France). Peña won after his opponent gave up. Before that, young Swiss fighter Félix Meier fought Yaya Kone (Italy) and won on points.