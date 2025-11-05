  1. Residential Customers
WTA Finals Anisimova also in the semi-finals, Rybakina still unbeaten

SDA

5.11.2025 - 16:59

Amanda Anisimova is the second semi-finalist at the WTA Finals
After Yelena Rybakina, US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova is the second player to qualify for the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Keystone-SDA

05.11.2025, 16:59

05.11.2025, 19:41

The American defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek, the world No. 2, in three sets in a rematch of this year's Wimbledon final and the quarter-final at the US Open. Anisimova turned around a set deficit in the process. Swiatek, who had won the tournament in 2023, was thus eliminated.

Yelena Rybakina, who was the early winner of the "Serena Williams" group after defeating Anisimova and Swiatek, also remained unbeaten in her third singles match. The Kazakh, ranked No. 6 in the rankings, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6:4, 6:1. The Russian, ranked No. 9 in the world, had stepped in at short notice for Australian Open winner Madison Keys, who was ill.

Rybakina, who was the last player to qualify for the Masters thanks to a strong finish to the season, celebrated her ninth win in a row.

Sabalenka in pole position

It remains to be seen who Rybakina and Anisimova will face in the semi-finals on Friday. On Thursday, the last match day of the Steffi Graf group, the Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula and the still unbeaten world number one Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus will decide the last two semi-final tickets between them.

Sabalenka will face Gauff, while Pegula will play the still undefeated Italian Jasmine Paolini.

