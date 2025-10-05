  1. Residential Customers
WTA-1000 Beijing Anisimova overcomes final misery

SDA

5.10.2025 - 15:04

Only occasionally a reason for anger: Amanda Anisimova won the final in Beijing in three sets
Keystone

American Amanda Anisimova wins the China Open in Beijing after losing three finals. In the final, she came out on top against the up-and-coming Linda Noskova in three sets.

Keystone-SDA

05.10.2025, 15:04

In February, Amanda Anisimova won a WTA 1000 tournament in Qatar for the first time in her career. Since then, however, she has lost three finals - including Wimbledon (twice 0:6 against Iga Swiatek) and the US Open. She has now turned the tide again in Beijing. The world number 4 prevailed 6:0, 2:6, 6:2 against the Czech Linda Noskova (WTA 27).

With her success at the tournament in Beijing, which is endowed with almost 9 million dollars, Anisimova also became the fourth player to qualify for the WTA Finals after the Grand Slam winners Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, whom she defeated in the semi-finals. The 20-year-old Noskova moves into the top 20 for the first time in her career.

