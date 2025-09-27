  1. Residential Customers
Anniversary of Muriel Furrer's death Anja Grossmann takes bronze at the World Championships and sheds bitter tears

Patrick Lämmle

27.9.2025

Switzerland's Anja Grossmann wins the bronze medal in the junior women's category at the World Cycling Championships in Rwanda. After the race, she gets emotional and remembers Muriel Furrer, who died a year ago.

27.09.2025, 15:18

27.09.2025, 15:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • 16-year-old Anja Grossmann wins bronze in the junior women's category at the World Cycling Championships in Rwanda.
  • It gets emotional after the triumph. Because exactly one year ago, Muriel Furrer died at the World Championships in Zurich.
  • With glassy eyes, Grossmann says with Furrer in his thoughts: "She's watching over us."
Show more

At the Mountain Bike World Championships in Valais two weeks ago, Grossmann won silver in the junior cross-country race and bronze with the Swiss mixed relay team. On Saturday, the 16-year-old will now also shine on the road.

At the World Championships in Rwanda, Grossmann sprinted to third place in the junior women's race behind the Spanish winner Paula Ostiz Taco and the Italian Chantal Pegolo.

On the podium, Grossmann's gaze kept wandering towards the sky. In an interview published by the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on X, she explains with tears in her eyes: "It wasn't easy to be at the start here, because this time last year the worst thing that could have happened to us, to the whole of Swiss cycling, happened."

Because exactly one year ago, team colleague Muriel Furrer died as a result of a serious crash at her home World Championships in Zurich. With watery eyes, Grossmann adds: "She's watching over us."

Anja Grossmann (right) wins bronze in the junior women's event at the World Championships in Rwanda.
Anja Grossmann (right) wins bronze in the junior women's event at the World Championships in Rwanda.
Keystone

