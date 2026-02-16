Anja Weber (right) hands over to Nadja Kälin (front) in the women's relay. Nadja Kälin can now also compete in the team sprint Keystone

Nadine Fähndrich will be fighting for an Olympic medal in the team sprint on Wednesday, somewhat surprisingly with Nadja Kälin and not Anja Weber.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss-Ski coaches based their decision on recent results and the form curve.

Anja Weber, who also performs strongly in the triathlon, won the bronze medal at the last World Championships in Trondheim alongside Nadine Fähndrich and has also achieved better results in the sprint this season than Nadja Kälin, who, however, shone at the start of the Olympic Games with fourth place in the skiathlon.

For Anja Weber, the Olympic Games have thus come to an early end. The 24-year-old expressed her frustration at not being nominated. "I've just found out that I wasn't selected for the team sprint. Without convincing and transparent reasons. The way the process went was neither fair nor acceptable," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Forgoing individual races for the team competition

In a strong and consistent season, she was the only athlete to meet the Olympic selection criteria 100 percent in every discipline and was ready for the Games, Weber continued.

In order to concentrate on the team competitions, she also skipped the 10-kilometer individual skating - "my second-best discipline this season".

"Selections are never easy and I respect this responsibility. But transparency, fairness and honest communication must always be the basis. This decision is not in my hands, but it is important to speak up when things are handled incorrectly," Weber states.

The team sprint on Wednesday will be run using the skating technique.