The two sisters from Obwalden finished first with a total of 1,364 points, ahead of second-place finishers Dorottya Orsolya Varga and Diana Rajncsak (1,356 points) from Hungary. The Russian team took third place.

“It means a lot to us, especially because we achieved this together as sisters,” Anna and Katharina Jurt were quoted as saying in the European Championships newsletter. “I think the key to our success was our teamwork. We trusted each other throughout the entire competition and stayed calm even under pressure.”

Katharina Jurt thus repeated her triumph from the previous year, when she and her twin sister Florina won the European Championship title in the team relay in Madrid. The two 20-year-olds have set their sights on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. For their older sister Anna (24), the Olympic dream came true as early as 2024 in Paris. Just this past June, she celebrated the biggest success of her career to date with her first World Cup victory.