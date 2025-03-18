Anna Gandler ends her season early. Imago

Austrian biathlete Anna Gandler ends her season prematurely due to health problems. The 24-year-old speaks openly about the challenges that forced her to make this decision.

Austrian biathlete Anna Gandler, who is considered a promising talent in the sport of biathlon, has decided to end her season prematurely. It was not an easy decision for her, as she revealed on Instagram. However, health problems forced her to pull the ripcord.

In recent months, Gandler was repeatedly plagued by illnesses that affected her performance. The low point: the Biathlon World Championships in Lenzerheide ended with her being admitted to hospital due to her high fever.

Health challenges

Gandler explains that sleep problems and insufficient regeneration of her body are among the main reasons for her withdrawal from the season. She has been struggling with these problems since June, which has severely affected her performance.

Gandler went on to reveal that her entire organic system was not functioning properly, especially her liver. "My entire body is practically poisoned, as it no longer regenerates itself, it can no longer keep up and is overwhelmed," the 24-year-old revealed.

A long road to recovery

Gandler believes that the main cause of her health problems is an influenza infection that left her severely weakened. Although she felt fit again in the meantime and traveled to Nove Mesto, her condition worsened again after intensive training.

Anna Gandler would like to attack again next season. Keystone

Despite her current fitness, the doctors have imposed a strict sports ban on Gandler in order to avoid spreading the illness, which could jeopardize her next season. This enforced break is a test of patience for the athlete, but she is approaching it with optimism.

Looking to the future

Gandler admits that the last few weeks have been emotionally challenging, but she has come to terms with the situation. She is now focusing on giving her body the rest it needs, drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding sugar and eating a gluten-free diet.

Despite the setbacks, Gandler remains confident: "There are many athletes who have had to cut their seasons short and then celebrated great comebacks. Maybe that's exactly what I need."

