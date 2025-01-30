  1. Residential Customers
Rare public appearance Anna Kournikova spotted in a wheelchair on a shopping trip

Linus Hämmerli

30.1.2025

Tennis partners: Martina Hingis (left) once teamed up with Anna Kournikova (right).
IMAGO/Golovanov + Kivrin

Anna Kournikova has been spotted in public for the first time in around two years. She was out and about with her children in a wheelchair.

30.01.2025, 11:08

  • Anna Kournikova ended her career as a professional tennis player in 2003.
  • Last Saturday, she returned to the public eye.
  • The former doubles partner of Martina Hingis can be seen in pictures with a bandaged lower leg and wheelchair.
Anna Kournikova (43) had disappeared from the scene for a long time. Now she is back. Last Saturday, the former top tennis player strolled through the streets of Miami.

Pictures show Kournikova in front of a shopping center with her children Lucy (7) and Mary (4). She is wearing a black jacket, black jogging pants and is sitting in a wheelchair. An orthosis covers her lower right leg.

Meanwhile, it is unclear to what extent she has injured herself or had to undergo an operation.

Kournikova played her way into the limelight on the tennis courts at the turn of the millennium. She won the Australian Open twice in doubles with Martina Hingis. She and singer Enrique Inglesias have been a couple since 2001.

She ended her professional career in 2003 and has largely withdrawn from the public eye since then.

