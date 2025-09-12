Annik Kälin and Simon Ehammer take the first of two attempts - Gallery Simon Ehammer gives the specialists a run for their money as a long jumper at the Diamond League victory in Zurich Image: Keystone Annik Kälin was already successful as a long jumper indoors, pictured here at the European Championships in Apeldoorn Image: Keystone Annik Kälin and Simon Ehammer take the first of two attempts - Gallery Simon Ehammer gives the specialists a run for their money as a long jumper at the Diamond League victory in Zurich Image: Keystone Annik Kälin was already successful as a long jumper indoors, pictured here at the European Championships in Apeldoorn Image: Keystone

Double starts at a major event are not without risk, as in the case of Annik Kälin and Simon Ehammer with the long jump and all-around competition. But the two are looking forward to this step at the World Championships in Tokyo.

It is not often that a heptathlete or a decathlete reaches such a high level in a single discipline that they compete in an individual discipline against the best with a chance of winning a World Championship medal.

But this is the case with the two Swiss aces. Ehammer proved this at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene with bronze in the long jump, while Annik Kälin followed this up last March with silver in the sand pit at the European and World Indoor Championships.

The World Championship podium beckons

If the two of them didn't fly so far, the issue of a double start would be off the table. It makes no sense to waste energy before two exhausting days of all-around competitions when qualifying for a long jump final would be the ultimate goal. But there is more to come, ideally the World Championship podium.

"If you're fit, the double start is an opportunity," Annik Kälin emphasizes to Keystone-SDA. "You can play two trump cards at the World Championships. You'll gain in relaxation."

The prerequisite: perfect fitness. Male put a question mark behind this point after the Grisons native sprained her ankle at the meeting in Bern in mid-August. Marco Kälin, father, coach and doctor all in one, reassures her: "After the Diamond League final in Zurich, the foot is hardly swollen at all. It's improving rapidly, it looks good." Marco Kälin emphasizes that the foot is not a chronic problem area. "Bad luck, bad luck. It can happen from time to time."

According to her father, Annik does not have to make any concessions for the heptathlon because of the long jump, which is not so stressful for a multi-discipline athlete. The athlete says the same thing: "As soon as I feel that I have to make a compromise in order to maintain my all-around level, I don't bother with the long jump."

No longer spoiled for choice

Simon Ehammer, a passionate decathlete and long jumper with even better medal chances in this discipline, has been looking forward to Tokyo for a long time. For the first time since he joined the world elite at a major event in 2022, his schedule and physical fitness will allow him to compete in this double event.

Ideally, the long jump is scheduled before the all-around competition - and the time span between the two competitions is long enough. In Ehammer's case, with the long jump final on Wednesday and the decathlon start on the following Saturday, this is a perfect solution. And in the heptathlon, with the long jump final on Sunday and the all-around start on Friday, the corset is even less tight.

"Yes, two starts bring relaxation. But it remains a challenge," mentions Ehammer's coach Karl Wyler. "When Simon competes, he wants a medal." There is a lot at stake, the tension is high.

Wyler only partially shares the common opinion that Ehammer is closer to a medal in the long jump than in the decathlon. "The chances are even. He won't need a personal best to make the long jump podium, but he can clearly improve on the Swiss record (8575) in the decathlon." Medals will then be up for grabs from 8700 points.

Keeping the tension high

What is the exception in the all-around is often the case in the sprint. The aces from overseas are aiming for three gold medals in the 100 and 200 m as well as the sprint relay. Mujinga Kambundji has been in a similar situation from a Swiss perspective in recent years.

In her case, too, it was always a balancing act that was not always conflict-free. At the 2014 European Championships on home soil in Zurich, for example, the relay coach asked her to forgo one of the two individual disciplines in order to increase the team's chances of winning a medal. At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, the athlete from Bern missed her first World Championship final in the 100 m by a thousandth of a second, but this gave her the momentum to later win World Championship bronze in the 200 m and lead the relay team to fourth place. At the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Mujinga Kambundji, after individual finals in the 100 m (5th) and 200 m (8th), once again put herself at the service of the final relay team (7th) despite running out of batteries.

Marco Kälin also takes up this last point. He turns the discussion around as to whether a double start would affect the chances of a medal because of the loss of energy or the risk of injury. "If the medal comes in the long jump, Annik and Simon are faced with the task of building up the tension again for the all-around competition."