Annik Kälin continues to impress on the second day of the all-around meeting in Götzis. The athlete from Graubünden opened Sunday with 6.96 m in the long jump.

Like Simon Ehammer the day before, the heptathlete beat her Swiss record of 6.90 m by six centimeters. The difference: as the tailwind of 2.2 m/s was a little too strong, Annik Kälin's distance is not recognized as a Swiss record, but counts towards the daily ranking.

The Olympic fourth-placer from Paris is on course for a Swiss record in the heptathlon in Vorarlberg. She currently has a slight lead over her best mark. Still missing are the javelin throw and the 800m run.

Simon Ehammer is also approaching the Swiss record mark of 8,700 points. The 13.48 seconds over 110 m hurdles and 41.09 m with the discus are very good and satisfactory respectively.