Annik Kälin brings Switzerland its third medal at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing. The Grisons native wins silver in the long jump on Sunday morning.

After Mujinga Kambundji (gold in the 60 meter sprint) and Angelica Moser (bronze in the pole vault), Annik Kälin (silver in the long jump) also won a medal.

The Grisons athlete was on course for bronze before her final attempt, before jumping to second place on her third attempt.

Kälin jumped a distance of 6.83 meters. The winner Claire Bryant (USA) reached 6.69 meters. Show more

Annik Kälin achieved a distance of 6.63 meters with her second jump, which would have been enough for bronze. In her final attempt, she improved to 6.83 meters, overtaking Spain's Fatime Diame (6.72). She was only beaten by the American Claire Bryant (6.96).

Kälin had already won silver two weeks earlier at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn. Back then, she even jumped seven centimetres further with a Swiss record of 6.90 meters. She had originally wanted to compete in the pentathlon in China, but did not feel physically ready. Kälin has now won a total of three medals at major events; she took bronze in the heptathlon at the 2022 European Championships.

Mujinga Kambundji had previously stood on the podium from Switzerland in Nanjing with gold in the 60 m and Angelica Moser with bronze in the pole vault.