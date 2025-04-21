  1. Residential Customers
Annoyed by 5-second penalty Annoyed Max Verstappen simply walks away during the interview

Jan Arnet

21.4.2025

Max Verstappen has to admit defeat to Oscar Piastri in Saudi Arabia.
Keystone

Max Verstappen caused a frown at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - not on the track, however, but after the race. The world champion kept his post-race interview extremely brief.

21.04.2025, 10:55

21.04.2025, 10:59

Shortly after the start, what was probably the decisive scene in the race occurred. Pole man Max Verstappen came under pressure from Oscar Piastri and took a forbidden shortcut, which earned him a five-second penalty.

This probably cost the Red Bull star the victory, and the Dutchman seemed correspondingly annoyed after the race. But Verstappen - who finished second in the end - didn't say a word about it in the interview.

He simply said: "I would like to thank the fans. It was a great weekend, I love the track here. And the rest ... it is what it is. See you in Miami." He then left the interview zone without comment.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who was involved in the scene in question, was much more talkative: "As soon as I was on the inside, it was clear that I wouldn't come out of the first corner in second place. In the end, that's what won me the race."

GP of Saudi Arabia. Oscar Piastri snatches third win of the season and world championship lead

Thanks to the victory, Piastri also took the championship lead for the first time in his career from his team-mate Lando Norris, who finished fourth. Third place in Jeddah went to Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari.

Verstappen laughs off transfer rumors: "Lots of people are talking about it, except me"

