Belgian cycling mourns the loss of young rider Miel Dekien. imago

An 18-year-old young cyclist loses his life in a car accident. Belgium's cycling community is in mourning.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Belgian cycling community is mourning the death of 18-year-old Miel Dekien, who was killed in a car accident.

In addition to Dekien, another 18-year-old died near Diksmuide, causing great consternation in the sporting world.

Dekien had recently impressed in cyclocross and was about to join Basso Team Flanders. Show more

The accidental death of top talent Miel Dekien has shaken Belgian cycling. The 18-year-old young rider died in an accident with a car, the country's cycling federation announced. "You will remain in our hearts forever, Miel, we will never forget you and are grateful for the many beautiful moments we shared together," wrote his team CQA Cycling on Instagram.

According to media reports, another 18-year-old also died in the accident near the town of Diksmuide. Dekien had recently attracted attention with some good results in cyclocross races and should have moved to Basso Team Flanders next year.

dpa