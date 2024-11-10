The accidental death of top talent Miel Dekien has shaken Belgian cycling. The 18-year-old young rider died in an accident with a car, the country's cycling federation announced. "You will remain in our hearts forever, Miel, we will never forget you and are grateful for the many beautiful moments we shared together," wrote his team CQA Cycling on Instagram.
According to media reports, another 18-year-old also died in the accident near the town of Diksmuide. Dekien had recently attracted attention with some good results in cyclocross races and should have moved to Basso Team Flanders next year.