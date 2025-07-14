  1. Residential Customers
Wrestling Another Swiss wrestler retires with Christian Schuler

Christian Schuler (right) retires as an active wrestler.
With his 123rd wreath win, Christian Schuler announced his immediate retirement from active wrestling at the Rigi-Schwinget on Sunday.

The 37-year-old from Schwyz is one of the most successful wrestlers in Central Switzerland with 18 wreath victories. Among others, he triumphed on Stoos (2009 and 2016), Rigi (2010) and Schwägalp (2011). His palmarès also includes five federal crowns.

After Mike Müllestein, Patrick Räbmatter and Kilian von Weissenfluh, Schuler is already the fourth Confederate to end his career this season.

