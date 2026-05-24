"That's not the way I wanted to win," admitted Antonelli in the winner's interview after coming out on top in the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

The teenager was referring to the fact that his team-mate George Russell had to retire from the race after 30 of 68 laps due to a technical defect. The Briton was just ahead of Antonelli at the time, before the engine on the number 63 car suddenly failed, causing Russell to get out of his Mercedes, visibly annoyed.

Great Mercedes show

It was the abrupt end to a great show that Russell and Antonelli had put on at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The two drivers, currently driving the best cars in the field, delivered thrilling wheel-to-wheel duels with spectacular overtaking maneuvers that made the hearts of motorsport fans beat faster and at the same time set the pulses of the Mercedes management racing. However, there were no heated exchanges on the radio as there had been the day before in the sprint race.

Antonelli was overjoyed after continuing his winning streak, even though he would have preferred to beat Russell on the track. "The duel with George was really fun. It's a real shame that he was eliminated like that. But I'll take it, of course I'm absolutely happy," said the shooting star from Bologna, who celebrated his first podium finish in Formula 1 a year ago in Montreal in third place.

No danger from McLaren

Russell would of course have loved to repeat his victory from last year, having made a strong impression all weekend with his triumph in the sprint and pole position. Instead, he suffered a bitter setback in the world championship battle. His gap to Antonelli grew from 25 to 43 points.

There was no threat from McLaren this time, although defending champion Lando Norris had overtaken the Mercedes duo at the start and taken the lead. However, the world champion team made a mistake with their tire choice and opted for tires for slightly wet conditions. But the rain failed to materialize, resulting in an early pit stop for Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri and many position losses. Norris later retired due to a technical problem, while Piastri missed out on the points in eleventh place.

Verstappen back on the podium

It was Mercedes' fifth victory on the fifth Grand Prix weekend. The podium was completed by two multiple world champions, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. For Hamilton, who celebrated the first of his 105 GP victories in Montreal in 2007, second place was his best result in a Grand Prix with Ferrari. Verstappen celebrated his first podium finish of the year in third place in the Red Bull.