Kimi Antonelli continues to ride a wave of success in Formula 1. The youngest world championship leader of all time also wins the Monaco Grand Prix in a Mercedes ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari.

Kimi Antonelli is the third Italian to win in Monaco and, at 19, is the youngest GP winner in the Principality

Antonelli thus replaced Hamilton as the youngest Grand Prix winner in Monte Carlo. The record-breaking world champion was 23 years, 4 months and 18 days old at the time of his first triumph in 2008. Antonelli will not turn 20 until August 25.

Antonelli was not yet born 22 years ago when Jarno Trulli was the last Italian to win on the narrow street circuit in the Principality. With his fifth victory in the sixth race of the season, the teenager from Bologna extended his lead in the championship standings.

His closest rival is now Hamilton, who is already 66 points behind. With his eighth podium finish in Monaco, the 41-year-old Englishman drew level with record holder Ayrton Senna and overtook his compatriot George Russell in the championship standings. Antonelli's team-mate was dropped down the field due to a late drive-through penalty and missed out on the points for the second time in a row after his retirement in Canada in 13th place.

Antonelli clear winner in generation duel

Even before the start of the weekend, the competition had assigned Ferrari the role of favorite. The Scuderia cars seemed best suited to the character of the track through the urban canyons. But Antonelli was once again in impressive form.

As commanding as his start-finish victory from pole position was, the Italian had to be patient on Sunday afternoon. But even a half-hour interruption caused by damage to a newly asphalted area did not throw the current high-flyer off his stride.

At the restart, Antonelli again managed to keep Hamilton, who had started behind him, at bay. The record world champion was no longer a threat to the 21-year-old world championship leader on the remaining eight laps through the urban canyons of Monte Carlo, where overtaking is practically impossible.

Start drama for Verstappen

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen experienced a debacle just 500 meters from his home. For the four-time world champion, the dream of his first win of the season was shattered after just a few seconds. The Dutchman, who had started the race from second on the grid, stopped at the start due to a technical problem with his Red Bull and immediately lost any chance of victory. On the instructions of his team, he parked his car in the pits after a slow lap and retired from the race.

Verstappen, who had triumphed in Monaco in 2021 and 2023, was not the only prominent retirement. The winners of the last two years were also affected. Local hero Charles Leclerc crashed into the track barrier at the end of a safety car phase triggered by an accident involving Lance Stroll in an Aston Martin and thus lost what he thought was a safe podium finish. The Ferrari driver complained about problems with his brakes.

Last year's winner Lando Norris had to park his McLaren in the pit lane after 45 of 78 laps in 7th place. It was the third retirement for the world champion this year and the second in a row.