On the Monday after the Formula E weekend in Berlin, a rookie test for up-and-coming talents will take place - without Swiss participation. blue Sport asked Nico Müller why this is the case.

As part of the official race weekend in Berlin, Formula E gives 22 drivers the opportunity to present themselves and recommend themselves to the teams for a regular seat. To be allowed to take part in the rookie test, they must not have competed in a Formula E race before.

Most of them are young talents who are still active in the junior series. For example, Dino Beganovic, Alex Dunne and Gabriele Mini from Formula 2 will be taking part. With Jamie Chadwick, Bianca Bustamante, Abbi Pulling and Ella Lloyd, there are also four talented women on the grid. The oldest racing driver is 31-year-old former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

"It's a great opportunity. It's great that Formula E is giving young drivers the opportunity," Nico Müller, two-time participant in a rookie test and 2018 winner in Marrakesh, told blue Sport.

Formula E is a different driving challenge to other racing series due to the energy management. In order to experience this, the testing opportunities are very limited, which is why it is a good opportunity to test the cars as part of an official race weekend.

Is Switzerland lacking motorsport talent?

There are no Swiss drivers at the start in Berlin. There are also only a few Swiss drivers in the most important international junior series. Does Switzerland have a talent problem?

"I think it depends on the year. We've had some very strong years and then some that flatten out again," Müller replies to the question, adding: "Basically, however, you can say that for the size of our country and the motorsport scene, which is somewhat manageable, we have a very high density of very talented drivers."

Müller is certain that Swiss talent will soon be back at the forefront in the international junior series. "Nevertheless, it would be nice to at least have young Swiss racing drivers in the starting blocks here in Formula E. Until then, we (Müller, Sébastien Buemi and Edoardo Mortara, editor's note) will keep the flag flying high."

