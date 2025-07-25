Thymen Arensman finishes first in the 19th stage of the Tour de France ahead of Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Picture: sda

Thymen Arensman, who has already won the 14th stage in Superbagnères, takes his second stage win. The Dutchman from Team Ineos saves a narrow lead after his escape to the finish.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Behind the 25-year-old Arensman, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar finished in 2nd and 3rd place at the same time. The two rivals kept each other at bay during the climb before the Dane finished just ahead of the Slovenian in the sprint. As a result, Pogacar still has a comfortable lead of 4:24 minutes in the overall standings two days before the arrival in Paris.

Due to the outbreak of an infectious cattle disease, the organizers of the Tour of France had shortened the difficult Alpine stage from Albertville to La Plagne and removed the climb to the Col des Saisies from the programme. Instead of the originally planned 129.9 kilometers and 4550 vertical meters, the pros only had to complete 93.1 kilometers and 3250 vertical meters.

After the tough two days in the Alps, the cycling pros can expect hilly terrain on the penultimate stage on Saturday. It is possible that a rider from an escape group will prevail in the finish area after the 184.2 kilometers of the 20th stage between Nantua and Pontarlier near Switzerland. The stage with four categorized climbs, including one of medium difficulty, is unlikely to have any real influence on the overall standings under normal circumstances. The Tour finishes in Paris on Sunday.