Record prize money at the Australian Open Around 80,000 francs even for a loss in the 1st round

SDA

6.1.2026 - 12:06

At the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Australian Open in Melbourne, record prize money is being paid out this year.

Keystone-SDA

06.01.2026, 12:06

06.01.2026, 13:12

The Australian Open is worth a total of 111.5 million Australian dollars (around 59.4 million Swiss francs). This is an increase of 16 percent compared to last year, according to the organizers in Melbourne.

The winner and runner-up will each receive 4.15 million Australian dollars (around 2.2 million Swiss francs). The prize money for professionals who are eliminated in the earlier rounds has also been increased. Those who lose in the first round will still receive 150,000 Australian dollars (just under 80,000 Swiss francs).

