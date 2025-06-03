  1. Residential Customers
Still without losing a set Aryna Sabalenka defeats Olympic champion to reach the semi-finals of the French Open

SDA

3.6.2025 - 13:13

Aryna Sabalenka reaches the semi-finals of the French Open for the second time
Keystone

World number one Aryna Sabalenka reached the semi-finals at the French Open for the second time since 2023. The Belarusian is still without a set loss after beating China's Zheng Qinwen.

Keystone-SDA

03.06.2025, 13:13

03.06.2025, 13:21

Sabalenka defeated the world number seven, who was Olympic champion at the same venue last August, 7:6 (7:3), 6:4 in the quarter-finals and took revenge for her defeat three weeks ago at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. Thanks to her seventh success in her eighth match against the Chinese player, the Belarusian kept her chance of reaching her first final at Roland Garros alive.

Sabalenka's next opponent will either be Poland's Iga Swiatek, defending champion and four-time winner of the French Open, or Ukraine's Yelina Svitolina.

