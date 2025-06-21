No final in Berlin: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka fails in the semi-finals in the German capital against Marketa Vondrousova. Keystone

World number one Aryna Sabalenka fails to reach the semi-finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin. The 27-year-old Belarusian was surprisingly defeated 2:6, 4:6 by the Czech Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 164).

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Aryna Sabalenka loses the semi-final of the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin against Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 164).

The Berlarussian lost to the Czech in two sets 2:6, 4:6.

The 2013 Wimbledon winner will face the winner of the duel between Ludmila Samsonova (WTA 20) and Wang Xinyu (WTA 49). Show more

Sabalenka was still able to avoid elimination in the quarter-finals against Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina (WTA 11) in extremis - she fended off four match points from her opponent. Vondrousova was too strong in the semi-final. The Czech was more composed in the decisive moments. While she converted four out of nine break points, Sabalenka was only able to capitalize on one of her seven opportunities. Vondrousova had already won their last meeting a year ago in Stuttgart.

In the final, the 2023 Wimbledon winner will face Russia's Ludmila Samsonova (WTA 20) or China's Wang Xinyu (WTA 49).

More on the topic