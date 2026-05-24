Roman Josi is modest after scoring the fastest hat-trick in World Cup history in the 9:0 gala against Hungary. He sees the game against Finland on Tuesday as a huge test.

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"As a defender, you also need a bit of luck that the puck goes in, and forwards who stand in front of the goal and pass it to you," says Roman Josi about his first hat-trick as a professional. The 35-year-old defenseman scored his first three goals against Hungary within four minutes and 45 seconds.

"I haven't scored a hat-trick in the NHL yet. I had one once in Bern, but it was a bit fake. The shot was actually deflected, but I still got the goal. But I didn't see it that way, so it's the first one," smiles the 35-year-old.

It was just a shame for him that his wife and two children were unable to witness this special moment. If everything had gone normally, they would already be in Switzerland, but because their son Luca's passport was only valid for one month, they were not allowed to fly and had to stay in Chicago for the time being. The passport has now been renewed, but they won't arrive until Sunday.

Cadieux: "He is an incredible player"

It wasn't just Josi's performance that was impressive, but also the way the Swiss largely played their game from the second period onwards. "As a team, it's important to have good habits, to act the way we want to act as a team. I don't think we did that too badly," explained the Bernese, captain of the Nashville Predators since 2017. Head coach Jan Cadieux on Roman Josi's world championship record: "There's not much to say, they saw the same thing I saw. He's an unbelievable player, but I appreciate his personality in the dressing room even more."

The team will have Sunday off to spend time with their families and clear their heads after a mentally exhausting few days. The Swiss' last preliminary round match against Finland will not take place until Tuesday evening at 8.20 pm. Then it's all about winning Group A, as the northerners also have an unblemished record at this World Championship.

"We know how strong Finland always is in the tournament. It's a huge test for us before the quarter-finals to see where we stand with our game. It will be very tough," says Josi. Is he following the other group? "A little bit. If we can, we sometimes watch a bit of the matches in the dressing room." For now, though, he's looking forward to seeing his family again.

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