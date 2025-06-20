Ahead of the race weekend in Indonesia, a Formula E race engineer gives blue Sport an exclusive look behind the scenes and into his everyday life.

Andreas Lunghi

The twelfth race of this year's Formula E season takes place in Jakarta on June 21. You can be there live exclusively on free TV on blue Zoom from 10.00 am.

They can always be heard on TV communicating with their drivers and are often the voice of reason when hectic situations arise: race engineers.

But what exactly is their job? blue Sport put this question to Marius Meier-Diedrich, Antonio Félix da Costa's race engineer at TAG Heuer Porsche.

"It's an incredibly complex task"

"Talking to the driver is the most prominent function I have. But of course that's only the small part." That is just the end result of everything that happens outside the car.

For him, the work with the driver begins in the simulator before the race weekends. The car is already set up for the race track and the driver can find the best driving line. "Preparation is so important. We simply can't afford to start with a bad car, because then you will always be one step behind the competition."

At the race track itself, Meier-Diedrich then acts as an intermediary between the driver, the car and the other engineers who are not in direct contact with the driver. "I try to set up the car for the driver so that he can drive it quickly. I get information from the other engineers, which I pass on to the driver."

This information is not just about their own car or what the driver can do differently, but also about the current race situation and race strategy, which is just as important as a fast car. This way, the driver knows who is around him in attack mode and could challenge his position. "It is an incredibly complex task during the race to be able to process all the information and then pass on what is important to the driver."

Attack mode and energy management are unique to Formula E, which was also something new for Meier-Diedrich when he joined Mercedes in Season 5, having started his motorsport career in the German Touring Car Masters (DTM). "It was very interesting to have a completely different approach to racing." At the end of the day, however, it is still a racing car and has the same levers as a car in the DTM.

"These are unforgettable moments"

For Meier-Diedrich, who was already a big motorsport fan as a child and joined a small team during his studies, the races in the city centers are also fascinating: "I thought it was super cool to simply drive in the city center and build a race track there. That was a crazy idea from Formula E."

His palmarès in the electric series is impressive: in 2021, he won the team classification with Mercedes, plus 18 podium finishes, including six race wins. This year, he could become team world champion again with Porsche, as the German team is in first place in the team standings with five races to go. "It's great when you get to work for a prestigious brand like Porsche or Mercedes. And when you're successful, those are unforgettable moments." Meier-Diedrich will never forget moments like his first race win or winning the championship.

At Porsche, he has been working with Antonio Félix da Costa, a former Formula E champion, for two years. The race engineer knows exactly what makes the Portuguese driver strong: "He knows in which racing situations he should take risks and when it is important to take fewer risks in order to be in the right position later in the race." Thanks to his experience of over 130 races in Formula E, da Costa has this understanding of racing.

"Of course, you have to have a thick skin"

Meier-Diedrich also enjoys working with his driver, as he knows how to deal with his emotional side: "He is definitely a very emotional person, but is never over-emotional in this respect. He can also always keep a cool head in situations where it matters. He is also normally approachable again no later than half an hour after the race."

Nevertheless, the race engineer occasionally has to listen to comments from the driver on the radio, which are not always worded very nicely. "Of course, you have to have a thick skin," says Meier-Diedrich with a grin. You just have to look past it and keep your emotions in check in order to keep a cool head.

This is easy for the race engineer, because he knows that these comments are never meant personally and that the drivers have a lot of adrenaline in their bodies during the races. "You have to remember that they are risking their lives in every race."

As is so often the case, the basis for a successful relationship is good communication, and this is no different for the driver/race engineer duo: "It actually often happens that he tells me that I shouldn't speak to him in this situation." This is particularly the case with da Costa in the corners, which is not always easy in Formula E with its winding racetracks. Sometimes Meier-Diedrich simply has to pass on the information: "You have to find a happy medium."

You can watch the race in Jakarta live on June 21 from 10.00 a.m. exclusively on free TV on blue Zoom.

You can find the current standings here.

More videos from the department