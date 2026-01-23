Urien Minuty (20) is one of the most promising riders on the enduro circuit. He discovered this mountain biking discipline as a teenager. At the World Cup in Bellwald, his home race, he’s aiming to take the next step—even though he once doubted he’d ever get back on a bike at all.

Mountain Biker Urien Minuty As a teenager, he broke 12 bones—now he has his sights set on the world's best

Here's what it's all about At just 20 years old, Urien Minuty is already among the top 30 in the world of enduro, and he hopes to break into the top 20 at the World Cup in Bellwald in front of his home crowd.

In 2023, the Valais native suffered twelve broken bones and a collapsed lung in a serious fall. Despite considering retirement, he fought his way back into the World Cup.

His ultimate goal is to be among the world’s best—and to achieve that, the trained bicycle mechanic relies on hard work, experience, and his passion for enduro racing. Summary created with

At just 20 years old, he’s already among the top 30 in the world: Urien Minuty. A native of Vaud, he’s an adrenaline junkie. He loves thrills just as much as beautiful mountain landscapes—and he combines both in his favorite sport: enduro.

When he was two years old, he and his family moved to Val d'Anniviers in the Valais, which is still his home today. At age six, he rode his bike down the hills for the first time with his older brother Sélim. That first attempt turned into a passion. As a 13-year-old, he competed in his first downhill races in 2019, then switched to enduro on a friend’s recommendation. “For me, it’s the best way to ride a bike,” Minuty tells blue Sport. He was hooked right away. In 2024, he finally made his World Cup debut.

What is enduro? Enduro is a form of mountain biking. Riders tackle long climbs under their own power and compete against the clock on several challenging descents. Success depends not only on speed, but also on technique, stamina, and the ability to safely navigate difficult trails. Summary created with

The terrain around Urien Minuty: mountains and steep slopes. e.g.

Two years after his debut, he’s looking to make a strong showing in his home race in Valais. The World Cup in Bellwald is coming up this weekend. The trained bike mechanic knows the course at the foot of the Aletsch Glacier very well, as he has already competed there once. Minuty wants to match his best World Cup result to date in front of his friends and family: “I want to finish in the top 20 or better.”

Serious Fall and "Shocking" Diagnosis

The fact that the young Minuty is increasingly making a name for himself among the best enduro riders is anything but a given. As a teenager, he once considered giving up biking altogether. In Laax in 2023, he had a serious accident. “I was in the race and riding fast across a meadow. Suddenly, my front wheel slipped out from under me,” Minuty recalls. He was thrown forward and hit his head on the ground.

At first, the doctors at the hospital thought I had a broken collarbone. “I thought to myself, ‘Okay, six weeks off—that’s not so bad.’” Then more tests were done. The actual diagnosis: several broken ribs and a fractured vertebra—a total of 12 broken bones and a collapsed lung. “To be honest, that diagnosis really shocked me. It was the first truly serious accident of my life.”

He wanted to, but couldn't stop after all

After the crash, he wanted to quit mountain biking. But things turned out differently: After a three-month break from the sport, he accompanied his brother to a race. He felt a tingle in his feet, urging him to get back on two wheels. “I rode the bike a little back then and suddenly remembered just how wonderful mountain biking really is. At that moment, I knew: I absolutely want to race again.”

Urien Minuty poses with his friend Axel and his brother Sélim. (from left to right) e.g.

And so Minuty was back in the saddle. “I was really excited, but at the same time, I was nervous about my first ride.” But with each subsequent ride, his confidence in himself and his abilities returned. “After four weeks, I felt completely at ease on the bike again.”

Minuty: “I want to be among the world’s best”

He’s now so comfortable on his bike that, as one of the youngest World Cup competitors, he’s aiming for the stars. “I want to be among the world’s best,” says the 20-year-old confidently. He’s well aware, however, that “the best riders have ten or twelve years of experience at the highest level. That’s ultimately what makes the difference.”

Minuty will be cheering on his friends at the World Cup race in Valais. e.g.

Minuty plans to keep racing down many mountains on his bike and gaining experience. And the next mountain is coming up this weekend in Valais. blue Zoom will broadcast the race live starting at 4:30 p.m. Then Minuty will race against the veterans of the World Cup.