George Russell retires from the Grand Prix in Canada Keystone

Kimi Antonelli achieves something in Canada that no one has ever managed before. His team-mate, on the other hand, suffers a setback.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"I think you're forgetting that we're rivals," Lewis Hamilton replied to a reporter when asked for advice for Kimi Antonelli. "He's already doing a great job. I'm not going to give him any more tips."

But hardly anyone seems to be as happy for and with the historic 19-year-old serial winner from Italy as Hamilton. On the podium after the Grand Prix in Canada, he carried him on his shoulder, and second-placed Hamilton repeatedly gave Antonelli a hug after his fourth victory de suite. Such a series after the first triumph had never been achieved before in Formula 1.

Russell suffers another setback

Of course, the teenager Antonelli benefited in an exciting race from the retirement of his team-mate George Russell, who stopped his Silver Arrow while leading. The engine went on strike. It was another setback in the Englishman's season, which was not going well anyway.

"It feels like someone doesn't want me to fight for this title. In three of the last five races, there was always something going against me. I'm lost for words," Russell summed up after the race.

The Englishman, who had started the season as the favorite for the world title, won the season opener in Australia at the beginning of March and secured victory in the sprint race in China a week later. Since then, however, he has been overshadowed by Antonelli. "I liked the battle with him and am happy with my own performance this weekend," said Russell, who won the sprint in Canada, secured pole position in qualifying and was leading the race at the time of the engine failure.

The retirement on the 30th lap must be particularly bitter for Russell, because he could have reduced the gap to Antonelli to eleven points if he had won. He is now 43 points behind in the championship standings.

"It got too hot for me"

"That wasn't the way I wanted to win," Antonelli radioed to the pits, although he would only have liked to keep the duel with Russell going for longer than 30 laps until Russell retired. But he is happy to take the success with him. "Kimi deserved to win today," emphasized team boss Toto Wolff, who had chosen the young Italian as his successor in the Mercedes after Hamilton's departure.

However, the fierce duel between his two drivers had also left the experienced Austrian with a real chip on his shoulder. "I would have liked them to take it out a bit. But that didn't happen," said Wolff: "I got hot during many laps." The spectators, on the other hand, were thrilled: Antonelli and his championship rival gave each other nothing. They were able to avoid a crash, but more than once they bumped across the grass on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to the delight of the fans.