  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ESAF boss Jakob Kamm "As OC President I was neutral, as a private person I hoped for Orlik"

SDA

31.8.2025 - 21:30

OC President Jakob Kamm congratulates wrestling king Armon Orlik.
OC President Jakob Kamm congratulates wrestling king Armon Orlik.
Keystone

Armon Orlik, the favorite of OC President Jakob Kamm, has won the title of king at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival. Although it was primarily important to the OC that everything ran smoothly, Kamm was clearly delighted.

Keystone-SDA

31.08.2025, 21:30

01.09.2025, 07:13

"As OC president, I was neutral," Kamm told Keystone-SDA on Sunday evening. "As a private person, I was hoping for Orlik." However, the wrestling king was of secondary importance to the organizers, much more important was the smooth running of the festival.

With Armon Orlik, the favorite of the ESAF OC President became wrestling king. However, he did not want to take his winning muni Zibu home with him.
With Armon Orlik, the favorite of the ESAF OC President became wrestling king. However, he did not want to take his winning muni Zibu home with him.
Keystone

He really enjoyed it, continued Kamm. The OC President drew a positive initial conclusion. The chairman of the Swiss Wrestling Federation, Markus Lauener, and technical director Stefan Strebel were also positive. The officials agreed that the sporting performances at the ESAF had been excellent. Orlik is a worthy wrestling king.

He emphasized to the media on Sunday evening that his victory was a team success. He and his comrades-in-arms in the North-East Swiss Wrestling Association (NOSV) had been training for this moment for over a year. Instead of the winning muni Zibu, the civil engineer opted for the equivalent value of the animal, as he went on to reveal.

More from the department

ESAF 2025. Half a million visitors at the Federal

ESAF 2025Half a million visitors at the Federal

Struff has no chance. Djokovic reaches US Open quarter-finals after strong performance

Struff has no chanceDjokovic reaches US Open quarter-finals after strong performance

"It's crazy, surreal"How the team player Armon Orlik became a king