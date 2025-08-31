OC President Jakob Kamm congratulates wrestling king Armon Orlik. Keystone

Armon Orlik, the favorite of OC President Jakob Kamm, has won the title of king at the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival. Although it was primarily important to the OC that everything ran smoothly, Kamm was clearly delighted.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"As OC president, I was neutral," Kamm told Keystone-SDA on Sunday evening. "As a private person, I was hoping for Orlik." However, the wrestling king was of secondary importance to the organizers, much more important was the smooth running of the festival.

With Armon Orlik, the favorite of the ESAF OC President became wrestling king. However, he did not want to take his winning muni Zibu home with him. Keystone

He really enjoyed it, continued Kamm. The OC President drew a positive initial conclusion. The chairman of the Swiss Wrestling Federation, Markus Lauener, and technical director Stefan Strebel were also positive. The officials agreed that the sporting performances at the ESAF had been excellent. Orlik is a worthy wrestling king.

He emphasized to the media on Sunday evening that his victory was a team success. He and his comrades-in-arms in the North-East Swiss Wrestling Association (NOSV) had been training for this moment for over a year. Instead of the winning muni Zibu, the civil engineer opted for the equivalent value of the animal, as he went on to reveal.